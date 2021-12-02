ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZIP Code 60930: Top 10 largest PPP loans provided to small businesses in 2020

Cover picture for the articleHere are the top 10 largest PPP loans provided in 2020 to small businesses in ZIP Code 60930, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19...

Ranking of top 10 USBA PPP loans in February in ZIP Code 60927

Here are the top 10 largest PPP loans provided in February to small businesses in ZIP Code 60927, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors or self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
PPP loans: three issued in April 2020 in ZIP Code 60973

There were three PPP loans provided in April 2020 to small businesses in ZIP Code 60973, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
New Coalition for Economic Partnerships in the Americas Promotes Regional Trade, Job Growth

CEPA aims to share its experience creating large-scale employment in growing industries and shift away from zero-sum thinking. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Labor shortages: The answer lies in the power of technology

As the COVID-19 crisis drags on, it has become clear that its aftereffects will be felt in the business world for years to come. Many businesses permanently closed their doors due to COVID-related shutdowns, and many others were forced to dramatically realign their operations. For professionals in the restaurant, hospitality,...
Great Resignation rules jobs market

Once the COVID-19 restrictions eased, Americans were expected to return to the workforce in droves. Texas A&M University professor Anthony Klotz has called it the Great Resignation. The long spell of being homebound during the pandemic-related lockdowns gave American employees — especially those in mid-career and in the technology and health care sectors — time to re-evaluate their lives, and many decided it was time for a change.
Planning your next career move: How to assess your skills and value in this volatile job market

Even if you're not actively considering changing jobs, it's worth taking time each year to assess the market and your skillset. It's not news that we're living in a time of turbulence in the job markets. Help wanted signs abound, employees are changing jobs in record numbers, and some people are exiting the workforce altogether. These changes are likely impacting you and your organization daily, requiring a significant investment of time process and mitigate. The challenges around retaining and attracting talent might even have you loathe to clear the digital dust off your own resume or dabble in the job market; however, this is a worthwhile endeavor even if you have no intention of changing jobs.
Social Security COLA Calculations May Get Changed to CPI-E as Part of the Reform Bill. What Does it Mean for Retirees?

Watch out for the costs of housing, medical care, and gasoline. Social Security benefits are adjusted for inflation – the Cost of Living Adjustments or COLAs – based on the “Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers” (CPI-W), released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. By this measure, inflation was 6.9% in October.
Free Money Is Out There – Here’s How to Claim Retirement Funds That Belong to You

There’s good news for folks out there who like free money: the Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA) has more than $2.4 billion in unclaimed retirement funds — and there’s a chance that some of if might belong to you.  The … Continue reading → The post Free Money Is Out There – Here’s How to Claim Retirement Funds That Belong to You appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
