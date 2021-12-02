ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New ‘Matrix’ Trailer Showcases the Déjà Vu Between the Old and New Movies

By Matt Singer
Cars 108
Cars 108
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the first Matrix, Neo learns that the phenomenon of “déjà vu” — the feeling that something you’re experiencing has happened before (or appeared to you in a dream before) in exactly the same way — is actually a “glitch in the matrix” when the sinister computer system resets around...

wcrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Hugo Weaving reveals why no gay actors were cast in the lead roles of his cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Hugo Weaving has revealed why gay actors weren't hired to play the lead roles in cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. In the movie, the 61-year-old starred alongside Guy Pearce and Terence Stamp as two drag queens and a transgender woman who venture across Australia in a tour bus - with all three of the protagonists being straight men off-screen.
MOVIES
Cars 108

Meet the New Jack Reacher In First Trailer for New Series

Lee Child always described his popular literary hero Jack Reacher — who has appeared in dozens of Child’s novels — as an enormous man. He’s supposedly something like six and a half feet tall and well over 200 pounds; one book describes him having “a six-pack like a cobbled city street, a chest like a suit of NFL armor, biceps like basketballs, and subcutaneous fat like a Kleenex tissue.” So naturally when they made a movie about him he was played by the biggest and most physically imposing of actors... Tom Cruise.
NFL
Inverse

New Matrix 4 trailer reveals the isn't who we think

If you weren’t already on the hype train for The Matrix Resurrections, now is the time to come aboard. While marketing for the sequel briefly paused after the explosive first trailer, we’ve recently been treated to a wave of slick posters and, more importantly, new TV commercials. Footage of the 4th Matrix installment continues to keep plot details to an absolute minimum, but this latest preview could reveal an incredible change to the franchise’s core story.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Laurence Fishburne
CinemaBlend

The Matrix Resurrections Producer Explains Why The New Movie Isn’t Just A Sequel

18 years ago The Matrix Revolutions was released, and the two main characters died. The Matrix franchise was wrapped up with a pretty tight bow, or so everyone, including the Wachowski Sisters, thought. Now that The Matrix Resurrections is almost here and will bring back those long dead characters, the sequel has been screened by co-writer David Mitchell. And he explains just why the new film isn’t just a sequel at all, but a “beautiful and weird creation” that stands alone against the typical blockbuster action film.
MOVIES
Collider

New ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Posters Introduce New and Old Characters in Bursts of Color

As audiences’ return to the Matrix creeps ever closer as the holidays close in, Warner Bros. is doing its best to refresh the memories of long-time fans, as well as introduce some new faces to the game. The studio has released eight new character posters for The Matrix Resurrections, highlighting the return of iconic characters like Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) as well as a handful of new characters that may prove to be pivotal in this chapter of Lana Wachowskis' epic science-fiction saga.
MOVIES
oscars.org

New Movie Trailers To Snack On This Thanksgiving Week

It’s a light week for movie trailers, but since we already have our plates full—both at the movies and at the dinner table—that’s probably for the best. It also makes room for the short film from Colin Trevorrow that dropped this week, a five-minute prologue for Jurassic World: Dominion. The short is part paradise and part chaos: a preview of what’s to come when the sequel arrives next summer.
MOVIES
techxplore.com

A new model that automatically generates movie trailers

Trailers, short video clips that introduce new movies, are often crucial elements in the promotional strategies employed by film production companies. To be most effective, trailers should briefly summarize a movie's plot, conveying its artistic style and overall mood in appealing ways. So far, movie trailers have been primarily created...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#The Matrix#D J Vu#Trinity
First Showing

Old Code + New Faces in Promo Trailer for 'The Matrix Resurrections'

"Maybe this isn't the story you think it is…" Oh yes! WB has unveiled a brand new 45-sec promo trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, which opens later this month. I can't wait!! This is the first trailer since the original debut in September that contains new footage (everything else has been different edits / remixes). And this trailer makes things even more interesting by cutting & transitioning between some familiar faces & scenes. A very clear indication that there's layers upon layers of Matrixes (Matrices?) in this next movie. The rumor has been that this bright new Matrix is actually another Matrix within the old Matrix to control Neo and his narrative. The returning cast includes Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, & Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Along with Resurrections newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, and Eréndira Ibarra. Tickets go on sale starting December 6th - as mentioned in the tweet where this latest trailer was first seen. Check it out below.
MOVIES
Variety

Gotham Awards Predictions: Will Netflix Rule Both Sides of Film and TV With ‘The Lost Daughter’ and ‘Squid Game’?

The Gotham Awards will be the first awards body on the independent circuit to choose its winners for the year on Monday. On the film side, two Netflix features lead the tally, both from debut women filmmakers — Rebecca Hall’s “Passing” and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter.” There isn’t always an obvious blueprint to predicting this group. As we saw with last year’s two tied categories (please, God, no more ties), things could get interesting at Cipriani Wall Street. The Gotham are just the start of a busy week that has a great influence on the Oscar race. After Monday’s first...
MOVIES
/Film

The Matrix Resurrections TV Spot Gives You Déjà Vu, Shows Off New Footage

One way or another, audiences probably aren't ready for everything — or maybe even anything — that "The Matrix Resurrections" has in store for us. Those who don't have memories of the original "Matrix" trilogy fresh in their minds would likely be well-advised to, well, first and foremost revisit those movies while you can. After that's done, however, it'd probably be wise to expect nothing except the unexpected with this legacy sequel, which certainly looks more and more as if it will follow its own radical path rather than taking the conventional route of what audiences would want from a fourth "Matrix" film. Our latest look at "Resurrections" comes courtesy of a new television spot. Unlike the previous trailers, this footage remixes famous iconography from the originals with intentional echoes from the new sequel. Check it out below!
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Twinfinite

The Matrix Resurrections’ Deja Vu Trailer Teases Huge Changes to the Timeline

The Matrix Resurrections is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing and enigmatic film releases of the year, and the latest teaser trailer only serves to highlight that. Warner Brothers has just released a new trailer for the movie, titled Deja Vu, and you can check it out for yourself down below:
MOVIES
Cars 108

Nicolas Cage to Play Dracula in ‘Renfield’

Hey Siri, show me the most perfect casting of 2021. Nicolas Cage is going to be Dracula. Frankly, no more needs to be said than that, but okay fine, here are additional details, via The Hollywood Reporter: Cage has been cast as the famous bloodsucker in Renfield, an upcoming film that focuses less on Dracula and more on his sniveling assistant. That role will be played in the film by Nicholas Hoult, while Chris McKay — who directed The LEGO Batman Movie and moved into live-action earlier this year with Amazon’s The Tomorrow War — is directing.
MOVIES
Cleveland Jewish News

Gal Gadot movie becomes most-watched film in Netflix history

“Red Notice,” starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds is now officially Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, surpassing the previous record-holder, “Bird Box.”. The action-comedy heist film has clocked 328 million hours of total viewership, against 282 million hours for the 2018 movie, “Bird...
MOVIES
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy