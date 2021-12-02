New ‘Matrix’ Trailer Showcases the Déjà Vu Between the Old and New Movies

One way or another, audiences probably aren't ready for everything — or maybe even anything — that "The Matrix Resurrections" has in store for us. Those who don't have memories of the original "Matrix" trilogy fresh in their minds would likely be well-advised to, well, first and foremost revisit those movies while you can. After that's done, however, it'd probably be wise to expect nothing except the unexpected with this legacy sequel, which certainly looks more and more as if it will follow its own radical path rather than taking the conventional route of what audiences would want from a fourth "Matrix" film. Our latest look at "Resurrections" comes courtesy of a new television spot. Unlike the previous trailers, this footage remixes famous iconography from the originals with intentional echoes from the new sequel. Check it out below!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO