ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' TikTok Promo Teases Villains

By Will Harrigan
cosmicbook.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Pictures has launched an official Daily Bugle TikTok account to promote the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home where the villains of the movie happened to be teased in the footage. The most recent TikTok video features Angourie Rice as Betty Brant describing how the Spider-Man menace has...

cosmicbook.news

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland Speaks Up About “Robbed” Zendaya Romance For the First Time

It’s hard to go anywhere without Spider-Man being mentioned. The third Marvel Cinematic Universe installment from director Jon Watts is set to land in theaters this December, and the hype is seemingly out of control. With rumors coming weekly, a new trailer confirming returning villains, and continued denials from actors like Andrew Garfield, the next Spidey venture is sure to draw huge audiences.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Angourie Rice
Person
Marisa Tomei
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Jon Watts
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Jon Favreau
justjaredjr.com

Tom Holland Brings His Brothers to Paris Event with Zendaya!

Tom Holland is enjoying a fun night out with his brothers and his girlfriend!. The 25-year-old actor hit the red carpet with his younger brothers Sam and Harry at the Ballon d’Or event on Monday (November 29) at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France. Tom was also joined by his...
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Hugh Jackman Reportedly Involved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Reshoots

Hugh Jackman became a fan-favorite among Marvel fans when he portrayed Wolverine in 20th Century Studios’ X-Men franchise. For quite some time, rumors have abounded that The Greatest Showman star will be reprising the role in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, now that The Walt Disney Company owns both 20th Century Studios and Marvel Studios.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Sony Pictures#Daily Bugle#Thomas Haden Church#No Way Home
HollywoodLife

Zendaya & Tom Holland Reunite For Dinner Date In Paris After Confirming Romance

The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ co-stars stepped out for a romantic evening in Paris, as the couple got dinner together. Nothing more romantic than a dinner in Paris! Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted going on a dinner date together at France’s Le Giraffe restaurant on Sunday November 28. It’s one of the couple’s first public outings, after the 25-year-old actor finally opened up about their relationship in a brand new interview with GQ on November 17. The pair looked dapper and ready for a night on the town.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Looks Like Tom Holland's Future as Spider-Man Has Been Sealed With Another Marvel Trilogy

Spider-Man fans will be thrilled to know that we haven't seen the last of Tom Holland in the Marvel universe! Spider-Man: No Way Home's star actor has already been confirmed to return to the movie franchise, and it seems like the future is looking quite bright for him. According to film producer Amy Pascal, not only will Sony continue to collaborate with Marvel Studios on the Spider-Man movies, they'll all reportedly star Holland as well!
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Uncharted: That Time Mark Wahlberg Was So Jacked He Convinced Tom Holland To Work Out More

In just a few months, Tom Holland will play another iconic protagonist in pop culture with the Uncharted movie. The 25-year-old Spider-Man actor is set to star as Nathan Drake alongside Mark Wahlberg’s Sully. They are a memorable duo in the video game world and on set, Holland has shared that he was greatly influenced by Wahlberg, especially in terms of his action star-making frame.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
deltadailynews.com

Insiders say producer Amy Pascal jumped the gun with talk of new Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy

By now, Marvel fans might rightly feel their Spidey senses tingle whenever Sony Pictures’ Amy Pascal makes predictions about future projects. The producer made headlines by telling Fandango, “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three…”
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Look Reveals a Spider-Man in Trouble

Doctor Octopus is back and has Spider-Man in his clutches in a new image from Spider-Man: No Way Home. The image, released as part of Fandango's holiday movie preview, shows Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) with Spidey (Tom Holland), still in his Iron Spider suit, wrapped in his mechanical arms. Molina's Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2 is one of several past cinematic Spider-Man villains reprising their roles in No Way Home. Tom Holland says Molina's return was, at least in part, his idea. "When I was first pitched the idea, I was like, 'Wow, that would be awesome if we could pull it off'," Holland said while speaking to Empire Magazine. "'But there's just no way it's going to work. You're just not going to be able to get everyone to do what they need to do. It's just not going to happen.' But it did happen. And it's crazy."
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

Gwyneth Paltrow Continues To Be Blissfully Unaware About Everything Marvel

Gwyneth Paltrow can barely remember Marvel movies she actually starred in, so are we really that surprised she’d draw a blank when it comes to a spinoff series about the world’s least favorite Avenger?. Forever telling on herself, the Goop founder fielded questions from fans during an Instagram Q&A over...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman Calls Out Ryan Reynolds: "You Could Have Put That Anywhere!"

The ongoing public "feud" between celebrity pals Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds continued over the weekend, with a social media post from Jackman "calling out" Reynolds for the placement of an advertising banner for Red Notice, the actor's new Netflix movie with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Why? Well, because the placement is less than a block down the street from a large sign celebrating the upcoming Broadway run of The Music Man, starring Jackman and Sutton Foster. Feeling upstaged, Jackman took to social media to remind Reynolds that the Red Notice poster could have gone literally anywhere else in all of New York.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

James Bond: Sounds Like Tom Holland Really Wants The Role Of 007

Tom Holland certainly isn’t lacking for work connected to major franchises and properties. Along with still playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’ll also star as Nathan Drake next year in the Uncharted film adaptation. But apparently Holland has his sights set on one of cinema’s most famous characters, as he’s incredibly interested in playing James Bond.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Fight Will Beat Peter Parker Up Real Good, Tom Holland Teases

If there's any piece of "Spider-Man" media that cuts right to the heart of the character's ethos as efficiently as possible, it would probably be "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." The recurring idea that Spider-Man always gets back up after taking a hit -- whether a physical, literal one or simply the everyday hardships of life -- is as simple as it is profound, and one that hopefully "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is looking to emulate. With last week's release of the latest trailer for the upcoming threequel, Spidey actor Tom Holland actually showed up in-person for a special fan screening...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy