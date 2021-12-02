ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grab plunges 21% in biggest Wall Street debut by a Southeast Asian company

By Michelle Toh
CNN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong (CNN Business) — The Southeast Asian unicorn Grab had a rough first day on Wall Street. The Singaporean startup closed down nearly 21% Thursday as it began trading on New York's Nasdaq. Grab went public by merging with a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. The deal —...

CNN

Dow climbs more than 600 points amid renewed volatility

New York (CNN Business) — It's a strong start to the week on Wall Street, where the Dow finished up more than 600 points amid a rebound from last week's losses. The Dow (INDU) finished up 1.9%, or some 647 points, while the broader S&P 500 (SPX) climbed nearly 1.2%. The Nasdaq Composite (COMP), which faced the steepest selloff Friday, continued to be the weakest index, closing up "only" 0.9%.
STOCKS
CNN

2022 is when investors will finally return to value stocks. Really

New York (CNN Business) — Stop us if you've heard this before: Market strategists are predicting that 2022 will finally be the year when investors choose value stocks -— like banking, oil, consumer, industrial and healthcare companies — over Big Techs, such as Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook owner Meta (FB).
STOCKS
CNN

As millions fell into poverty during the pandemic, billionaires' wealth soared

New York (CNN Business) — The coronavirus pandemic has worsened the massive financial gap between rich and poor around the world, a new report has found. Global billionaires last year enjoyed the steepest increase in their share of wealth since the World Inequality Lab began keeping records in 1995, according to the research group's analysis released Tuesday. Their net worth grew by more than $3.6 trillion in 2020 alone, boosting their share of global household wealth to 3.5%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Dow industrials rally surge on Monday puts blue-chip, stock-market index on track for best day in over a year

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday afternoon was on track for its best point and percentage gain in more than a year, as investors bought a recent dip in stocks that has been at least partly precipitated by fears of the COVID omicron variant and worries about Federal Reserve policy. Monday's gains saw the Dow rise 2.1%, or 713 points, which would mark the sharpest percentage gain for the 30-stock index since Nov. 9, 2020 when it gained 834 points, or 2.95%, FactSet data show. The session's gain was being powered primarily by advances in UnitedHealth Group Inc. , Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , Home Depot and Visa Inc. . Only shares of Nike Inc. , salesforce.com and Verizon Communications Inc. were trading in negative territory among the Dow's components in afternoon trade.
STOCKS
CNN

Small stocks are getting crushed. That's a bad sign for the economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. New York (CNN Business) — Smaller American companies are getting crushed in...
MARKETS
AFP

Chinese developer misses major bond repayment of $179 million

Another Chinese property developer said Monday it had defaulted on a major bond repayment, citing liquidity problems amid a government crackdown on the debt-laden sector. China's real estate industry -- a key growth driver in the world's second-largest economy -- has cooled in recent months after Beijing tightened home buying rules and launched a regulatory assault on speculation. The moves have created headaches for several major developers, notably China Evergrande, the country's second-largest by volume that is weighed down by billions of dollars in debt. On Monday, Hong Kong-listed Sunshine 100 China Holdings said it had missed a Sunday deadline to make $179 million in principal and interest payments on a 10.5 percent bond.
REAL ESTATE
Forbes

The Red Curtain - China Cuts Itself Off From The World

For personal reasons Ireland is one of my touchstones when trying to understand the ways in which the world is changing, and more generally it is an interesting laboratory to witness the effects of the rise and fall of globalization on a small open economy. Globalization has markedly changed Ireland...
CHINA
CNN

China pumps $188 billion into the economy to counter real estate slump

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — China has decided it's time to loosen its purse strings and pump money into the economy in a bid to stave off threats to the recovery. The People's Bank of China on Monday said it would cut the reserve requirement ratio for most banks by half a percentage point, starting December 15. That move, which reduces the amount of money that banks have to keep in reserve, will unleash some 1.2 trillion yuan ($188 billion) for business and household loans.
ECONOMY
KRMG

Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher as virus fears ease

BEIJING — (AP) — Asia stock markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday as anxiety about the coronavirus's latest variant eased. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Oil prices gained for a second day. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index gained 1.2% after the chief White House medical adviser said the...
STOCKS
SFGate

BuzzFeed Stock Drops 11% on First Day as Public Company

Shares of BuzzFeed dropped 11% on the company’s first day of trading as a public entity after merging with a special purpose acquisition company — a disappointing debut for the 15-year-old digital media player, which is unprofitable. BuzzFeed stock started trading on Nasdaq under the symbol “BZFD” on Monday. Shares...
STOCKS

