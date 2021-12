Editor's Note: While Inc.'s Company of the Year, Coinbase, has become the de facto king of crypto trading, it has plenty of competition. Among the hundreds of companies facilitating crypto trading are neo-brokerages Robinhood and SoFi, which started with stocks, and crypto-first marketplaces that power the trading of new currencies. Here are a few of Coinbase's fiercest competitors.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO