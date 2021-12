Cuesta Wrestling hosts the 2021 CCCAA Southern California Regional Meet this Saturday on December 3. The Cougars are used to hosting big wrestling events and this shall be another action packed event. Cuesta hosted its annual Meathead Mover Invitational three weeks ago and also host the CCCAA Regional Meet in 2016, as well as the 2014 CCCAA State Meet. San Luis Obispo and Cuesta College has become a favorite venue for CCCAA Wrestling events, but is not yet the permanant championship site. The Cougars are ranked #13 in the state and are led 5th-ranked Humphrey Quirie (Tuolumne) at 165.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO