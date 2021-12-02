LG NanoCell TV: This is the future of home entertainment

If you’ve been waiting to buy a new TV, there’s no better time to do so than during Black Friday sales. You get a variety of products to choose from with big discounts which means you can pick up a premium product at a lower than usual price. The LG A1 Series 55-inch TV is one such product. OLED TVs are regarded to be one of the best and most premium TVs out there in terms of picture quality. The contrast and saturation levels that you get with an OLED TV are unmatched. They are, of course, generally on the more expensive side when compared to a generic LED or QLED TV. However, thanks to Black Friday sales, the LG A1 OLED 55-inch 4K TV is down to $1,096 — more than $200 lesser than the MSRP of $1,299.

