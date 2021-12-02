ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Home Alone’ is a great film… even with the plotholes

Lockhaven Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of year! One might even say… it’s the most wonderful time of the year. OK, I won’t do that again I swear. This year I’ve decided to kick off my Christmas themed reviews with a classic, one that turned 30 just last year (they grow up so fast)...

Lockhaven Express

‘Jingle All The Way:’ average, but still entertaining

With December here, it’s time to dive into the Christmas movies. With that in mind, I spent Tuesday night scrolling through my streaming services looking for a good Christmas film. Full disclosure: I am saving some of my favorites for later this month. Instead, I opted to watch “Jingle All...
MOVIES

