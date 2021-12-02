ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Vaccine, the word of the year 2021, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary

By Rosa Kleed
turnednews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew words can express so much over a period of time, justifies the dictionary in a press release. The word vaccine has meant much more than medicine in 2021. For many, it has symbolized a possible return to pre-pandemic life. But it has also been at the center of debates on...

turnednews.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

Vaccine hesitant man changed his mind over the Covid-19 vaccines when he ended up in hospital, his anti-vax wife lost the battle with the virus

It has been almost a year since the vaccines against Covid-19 were rolled out in United States, but there are millions of people who still remain vaccine hesitant and decide not to get the shot. From incentives to mandates, companies and the federal government are doing everything in their power to improve the vaccination rates, but there are folks that simply refuse everything.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Have This Spice at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

There are few ingredients that can turn a mediocre meal into a great one like the right combination of spices. Whether you like your meal to pack a punch in terms of heat or love adding some seasonal flavors into your favorite baked goods, having an array of spices at your fingertips is the best way to make every meal a masterpiece.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dictionary#Word Of The Year#Rna Vaccine#Latin#The Us Congress#American
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals what alarms him about the omicron variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently spoke on Fox Business Network’s program “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” about the omicron coronavirus variant, revealing what worries him most about the variant. Fauci spoke about the omicron variant as cases continue to rise across the country. The first case was diagnosed in California and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

For Russia a zing, a snub for Beijing

With help from Paul McLeary. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Monday goes to show that great power competition between the United States and its two greatest geopolitical rivals — China and Russia — is alive and well. The day began with a senior administration...
POLITICS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Happens Next

The new coronavirus variant Omicron is "quickly transmissible," according to early reports. We should be "concerned" if not panicked, say most experts. So how can you stay safe, given that you probably have holiday plans, and were hoping the pandemic was basically over? (It's not; besides Omicron, Delta is still raging.) To help guide you, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared this morning on CNN's State of the Union. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
asapland.com

What Does Ringing in The Ears Mean?

When a person experiences ringing in the ears, it is referred to as tinnitus. The ringing noise can be intermittent or continuous and can vary in its intensity. Most people describe the sound as being similar to that of rushing water or simply hearing “sounds in their head.” Some medical professionals believe this condition generally originates from damage related to loud noises.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy