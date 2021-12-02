ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron variant in the US: What we know

By Julia Musto
 4 days ago

The omicron COVID-19 variant is in the U.S. The White House and public health officials said Wednesday afternoon that the case was confirmed in a traveler who returned to California’s Bay Area after a trip to South Africa. The person, identified as being between 18 and 49, is self-quarantining...

COVID-19 omicron variant: Steps you can take to protect yourself

How can I protect myself from the new omicron variant?. The same way you guard against COVID-19 caused by any other variant: Get vaccinated if you haven’t yet, get a booster if you’re eligible, and step up other precautions you may have relaxed, like wearing a mask and avoiding crowds.
'The Ingraham Angle' on Biden's COVID response

This is a rush transcript from “The Ingraham Angle,” December 2, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: All right, Hannity. Thanks so much. We’ll see you tomorrow. I’m Laura Ingraham. This is ‘Ingraham Angle’ from Washington tonight. Anthony Fauci...
The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
Fauci says officials feel 'very badly' about African travel ban, will reevaluate policy

Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed that officials are re-evaluating the travel ban on several southern African countries after a dozen other countries confirmed cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant. The United States – along with dozens of others across Europe and Asia – implemented travel bans against travelers from seven southern...
90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
