December 3rd. That’s a big date for me. It’s only 3 days after my 42nd birthday this year, but there’s more to this random date in history than one could realize. You see, in 1983, my parents were mailed a letter from Cutter Pharmaceuticals stating that certain LOT numbers of their intravenous hemophilia product could be “suspected of AIDS.” Turns out, the LOT numbers listed in the letter matched the vials that were stored in our refrigerator. I won the illustrious jack-pot of the other 12,000 hemophiliacs who would become infected with the virus that causes AIDS, and thus our bleeding disorder diagnosis would forever be solidified with the AIDS epidemic.

