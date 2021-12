‘Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers’ is a 2021 special episode of the ‘The Chosen‘ series presented in the form of a film that takes a spectacular new look at the birth of Jesus Christ. It is directed by Dallas Jenkins and Jacob Schwarz. The movie features a delightfully holiday-themed spirit blended with new renditions of some classic Christmas songs and devoutly religious subtexts. If you wish to enrich your Christmas season by experiencing this special event, here’s how you can watch ‘Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers’ online!

