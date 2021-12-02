ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey risks further damage by using up "borrowed" lira reserves - S&P Global

By Reuters
 4 days ago
LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Turkey risks damaging confidence in the lira further by using "borrowed" reserves to defend its exchange rate and recent developments put its current sovereign debt credit rating at risk, S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday.

The ratings agency said in a statement emailed to Reuters that the greater part of the central bank's FX reserves are borrowed from households indirectly via reserve requirements against FX and gold deposits or through Turkish commercial banks via swap lines.

"Using these borrowed reserves to defend an exchange rate appears to us to risk damaging confidence in the lira even further, and potentially raising financial stability questions," S&P said, which has a current rating for Turkey of B+ with a stable outlook.

The lira crashed almost 30% last month as the central bank made its third interest rate cut is quick succession despite soaring inflation. The central bank on Wednesday said it had intervened in currency markets to prop up the lira. read more

S&P also warned that Turkey had seen a "significant amount of quasi fiscal activity" via state banks and it cautioned against assessing Turkey's fiscal health by headline numbers alone.

If Turkish banks ultimately run into trouble they may need considerable capital support, S&P added.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Tommy Wilkes; editing by Marc Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

The Independent

CBI downgrades growth forecasts amid inflation and supply shortages

Britain’s leading business organisation has downgraded its economic growth forecasts for this year and 2022, blaming supply shortages and inflation for a slower-than-expected recovery from the Covid lockdowns.And the CBI warned of a “cliff-edge” in 2023, when chancellor Rishi Sunak’s super-deduction tax break for business investment expires and the main rate of corporation tax rises from 19 to 25 per cent.Director-general Tony Danker called for a “booster for growth” in the form of new incentives to invest in technology and skills, to protect the recovery from a retrenchment caused by this double blow to business.The CBI’s six-monthly economic forecast put...
BUSINESS
