Stream On: ‘Til death shall you part? Not!

When you think of Megan Fox, your mind properly associates the actress with her role as pure eye candy in the first two Transformers movie. That same notion could also be said about her casting as April O’Neil in the live-action reboot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The point of bringing up her most notable roles is that Fox isn’t known too much for her acting ability; however, since the failure of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, the actress has been pursuing roles that manages to showcase her acting talents, which is where Till Death comes in. The 2021 feature is a producer’s wet dream, featuring a small cast and a limited set of locations with Fox being the main attraction here. The film centers around Emma, who ends up handcuffed to her dead husband at a secluded lake house during the winter. Emma’s trouble only worsens when she realizes that her husband hired killers to fulfill his twisted plan. With such a limited cast, Till Death pretty much relies on Fox to carry the film, and the actress proves that she’s come a long way since her days as Mikaela Barnes in Transformers.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO