ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Stream On: ‘Til death shall you part? Not!

By Peter Hummers
outerbanksvoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA glooming peace this morning with it brings; The sun, for sorrow, will not show his head: Go hence, to have more talk of these sad things; Some shall be pardon’d, and some punished: For never was a story of more woe Than this of Juliet and her Romeo....

www.outerbanksvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now

Finding a good movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video can be difficult to say the least. While Amazon’s robust library of titles is available to every Amazon Prime subscriber, they don’t exactly make it easy to find what you’re looking for. That’s where we come in. Below, we’ve assembled a growing list of the best movies on Amazon Prime right now. Our carefully curated selection runs the gamut from crowd-pleasing blockbusters to Oscar-winning dramas to delightful rom-coms and beyond. There’s a little something for everyone, so stop the endless scrolling and simply choose one of these great movies to watch.
MOVIES
The New Yorker

On “Succession,” Jeremy Strong Doesn’t Get the Joke

When Jeremy Strong was a teen-ager, in suburban Massachusetts, he had three posters thumbtacked to his bedroom wall: Daniel Day-Lewis in “My Left Foot,” Al Pacino in “Dog Day Afternoon,” and Dustin Hoffman in “Rain Man.” These weren’t just his favorite actors: their careers were a road map that he followed obsessively, like Eve Harrington casing out a trio of Margo Channings. He read interviews that his heroes gave and, later, managed to get crew jobs on their movies. By his early twenties, he had worked for all three men, and had adopted elements of their full-immersion acting methods. By his mid-thirties, after fifteen years of hustling in the industry, he’d had minor roles in a string of A-list films: “Lincoln,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Selma,” and “The Big Short.” He’d played a staffer in both the nineteenth-century White House and the twenty-first-century C.I.A. But, as he approached forty, he felt that his master plan wasn’t panning out—where was his Benjamin Braddock, his Michael Corleone?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Goldwyn
Person
Merle Oberon
Person
Kim Hunter
Person
William Wyler
Person
David Niven
Person
Laurence Olivier
The Guardian

From a joyous Mancunian Wiz to the most charming of Beasts – the best Christmas family shows

Covid precautions duly observed, it’s time for the seasonal celebrations of togetherness that were so cruelly derailed last year by the virus. Full steam ahead for family shows! First off, Hull Truck’s The Railway Children. Mike Kenny’s adaptation of E Nesbit’s book was a runaway success when it was launched at the National Railway Museum in 2008, and not just because it featured a real steam train. The story of three children adapting to a new life after their father is wrongly accused of a crime, and giving shelter to a Russian refugee cruelly torn from his own family by an autocratic regime, is set at the beginning of the 20th century, but the themes it explores – of separation and loss, poverty and pride, kindness and sharing – are timeless.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Voir’: TV Review

One of Netflix’s most popular shows that I would never consider reviewing — because what would possibly be the point? — is The Movies That Made Us. As befits its status as a spin-off from The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us is fueled by populist nostalgia instead of cinematic rigor, intended to make you happy about things you (and everybody else) already loved rather than force any examination or introspection about the medium. Occupying the vast middle ground between The Movies That Made Us and an ultra-meticulous or ultra-intellectual cinematic essay like Thom Andersen’s Los Angeles Plays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Classic Western To Stream Right Now

The movie era of classic Westerns probably began with John Wayne’s breakout role in “Stagecoach” (1939). Wayne made it with director John Ford, who would team with Wayne for several other movies. Ford eventually won four Oscars for Best Director. Wayne went on to become the greatest Western star of all time. The classic Western […]
MOVIES
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romeo And Juliet#Til#Amazon Com
thestreamable.com

What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘We Are Lady Parts’ and ‘Foodtastic’

“We Are Lady Parts” was renewed for a second season by Peacock. The show is written by Nida Manzoor (“Doctor Who”). All six episodes of season one are streaming now. The series premiered on June 3. Season two will also launch on Channel 4 in the UK. Set in London, the show is about a group of modern Muslim women forming a band. Manzoor is also set to receive the Rose d’Or Emerging Talent Award for her work on the show.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ at Paramount Plus Casts Graham Greene (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883” at Paramount Plus has added Graham Greene to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively. The prequel series follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains. Greene will play Spotted Eagle, a Crow elder who spots the wagon train and tells James Dutton about the place, Paradise Valley, where he should settle with his family. Greene earned an Academy Award nomination for his role as Kicking Bird (Ziŋtká Nagwáka) in “Dances with Wolves.” He is also known for starring in films like “The Green Mile,” “Maverick,” and “Wind River,” the last of...
TV SERIES
Odyssey

Top 10 Movies Of All Time As Rated By Movie Fans

The Movies You Love. READ MORE. Having worked in the media industry for more than 15 years and in event management pr for red carpet events I wanted to share the latest. I regularly attend film screenings in the city at London film premieres, and love nothing else more than movies and celebrity news!
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Wheel Of Time’ Rounds Out Season 2 Recurring Cast With Guy Roberts, Arnas Fedaravicius & Gregg Chillingirian

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon is expanding its cast for the second season of The Wheel of Time. Guy Roberts, Arnas Fedaravicius and Gregg Chillingirian are set for recurring roles in the fantasy series adaptation of Robert E. Jordan’s books. The Wheel of Time, set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists, but only women can use it, is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television and comes from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Chuck writer Rafe Judkins, who is showrunner and exec producer. The story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
cowboysindians.com

New Westerns Worth Your Time

Here are a few new films that should interest C&I readers this fall and winter. Whether you prefer to watch a classic movie or a binge-worthy TV series, there’s plenty of new westerns worth adding to your must-watch list. The Power of the Dog. Benedict Cumberbatch has been generating awards...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Till Death: A Strong Showcase For Megan Fox

When you think of Megan Fox, your mind properly associates the actress with her role as pure eye candy in the first two Transformers movie. That same notion could also be said about her casting as April O’Neil in the live-action reboot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The point of bringing up her most notable roles is that Fox isn’t known too much for her acting ability; however, since the failure of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, the actress has been pursuing roles that manages to showcase her acting talents, which is where Till Death comes in. The 2021 feature is a producer’s wet dream, featuring a small cast and a limited set of locations with Fox being the main attraction here. The film centers around Emma, who ends up handcuffed to her dead husband at a secluded lake house during the winter. Emma’s trouble only worsens when she realizes that her husband hired killers to fulfill his twisted plan. With such a limited cast, Till Death pretty much relies on Fox to carry the film, and the actress proves that she’s come a long way since her days as Mikaela Barnes in Transformers.
MOVIES
Lite 98.7

Step Inside This Elmira Home Once Owned By a Hollywood Film Star

Jacqueline Logan was born in 1902 and grow up to become an actress and silent film star and at one point, she owned a home in Elmira. In 1922, Logan was named one of the Western Association of Motion Picture Advertisers Baby Stars of the year. Over the course of twelve years, the WAMPAS Baby Stars selected 13 young actresses each year from who were said to be on the verge of movie stardom. Names on the WAMPAS Baby Stars list included Joan Crawford, Ginger Rogers, and Jean Arthur.
ELMIRA, NY
The Independent

Tommy Lane death: James Bond actor dies aged 83

Tommy Lane, who played a villain in the James Bond film Live and Let Die, has died aged 83.His daughter Kamala confirmed that he died in Florida after suffering with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.In Live and Let Die, Lane plays Adam, one of drug lord Dr Kananga’s henchmen who pursues Roger Moore’s James Bond across the Louisiana Bayou. Lane’s biggest moment in the film comes when he races Bond in a speedboat across crocodile infested marshes. Lane’s character is also notable for his snappy style of dressing as he wears a tweed suit for much of the film.Lane is also...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Magnificent 20: The best western films of all time

The western is one of the most beloved genres of all.In recent years, it seems to have been making a comeback of sorts. Just a few years back Chloé Zhao released her standout rodeo film The Rider, while in 2016, western heads had to contend with Antoine Fuqua's remake of The Magnificent Seven. John Sturges’ ever-popular original was itself a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s 1954 classic, Seven Samurai.Below is a reminder of some of the greatest entries in the western canon. 20. Ride Lonesome (Budd Boetticher, 1959)The pick of Boetticher and Randolph Scott’s superb seven-film collaboration follows stone-faced loner Scott’s...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy