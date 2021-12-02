ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Nick Wright: Taysom Hill starting as Saints' QB vs. Dallas probably won't go well I FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints will face America's most popular team, the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night,...

www.foxsports.com

The Spun

Saints Reportedly Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick

The Saints have reportedly decided to bring back receiver Kevin White. White was waived from the 53-man roster a few days ago before New Orleans’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles but now, he looks to be back in the fold. White has had a few opportunities this season but hasn’t...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
TexansDaily

Rumor: Saints Planning Trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson?

HOUSTON -- While Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio didn't delve into the specifics and back-and-forth details of complicated trade discussions with the Miami Dolphins regarding Deshaun Watson, we do know how close the two sides were to a deal. We also know that the Pro Bowl quarterback's unresolved legal...
NFL
NOLA.com

Peyton Manning explains why he's no longer a Saints fan. 'It hurts a little.'

Peyton and Eli Manning often like to get in jabs at each other during their Monday Night Football ManningCast, and the Giants-Buccaneers game was no different. Eli playfully took Peyton to task for his lack of loyalty when it comes to his NFL allegiances during an interview with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
NFL
The Big Lead

Michael Irvin Was Kind of Out of Control During the Cowboys - Saints Game on NFL Network

The Dallas Cowboys beat the New Orleans Saints, 27-17, on Thursday Night Football to kick off week 13. With the game on NFL Network, Michael Irvin was there, technically as a media member. It quickly became apparent that Irvin cannot physically act in that capacity when his old team is involved. It started early wtih Irvin greeting the Cowboys as they headed to the locker room after warmups with Irvin embracing CeeDee Lamb.
NFL
FOX Sports

Nick Wright celebrates Kansas City's win over Dallas: 'Chiefs are again the team to beat in AFC' I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright celebrates after the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Dallas Cowboys 19-9 on Sunday. The Chiefs' defense forced a fumble, recovered to interceptions, and kept the pressure on Dak Prescott, with a 5 total sacks for the game. Nick Wright tells Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard why this win means all paths to the Super Bowl will have to come through Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Saints WR Deonte Harris suspended by NFL

Things are going from bad to worse for the Saints. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris has been suspended by the NFL for the next three weeks of the regular season, according to NFL insider Field Yates. Harris’ suspension stems from the wide receiver’s DUI arrest this offseason, which...
NFL
lakers365.com

Nick Wright: LeBron James just played his best game of the season in Lakers’ win over Pacers I FIRST THINGS FIRST

LeBron James just played his best game of the season after being suspending for the altercation with Detroit Piston's player Isaiah Stewart. Leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a win against the Indiana Pacers, Nick Wright points out why we're getting this version of LeBron as a response to him being attacked on all fronts. Watch as Nick lays out what this means for the rest of the Lakers' season.
NBA
FOX Sports

Nick Wright: The Lakers as presently constituted are broken I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a loss to the New York Knicks, and while Chris Broussard isn't panicking, Nick Wright says this is yet another sign that the Lakers' offense cannot and will not work as it presently stands. Watch as Nick points out his biggest worries when it comes to the Lakers.
NBA
canalstreetchronicles.com

5 Numbers You Need to Know: It Is Time for the Saints to Start Taysom Hill

Five numbers that will make you doomy and gloomy, with a hint of sunshine on the horizon after the Saints’ 40-29 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. On Sunday in Philadelphia, Saints’ starting quarterback Trevor Siemian ran into the end zone in the fourth quarter for a rushing touchdown. The score was Siemian’s second rushing touchdown in his entire six-year career (2015-2021). On the other hand, in a career two-year shorter (2017-2021), Taysom Hill has scored 14 rushing touchdowns to date. What does that have to do with anything you say? Well, allow me to expand: On Sunday, the Saints saw the impact of a running quarterback when they faced Jalen Hurts of the Eagles, who while passing for just 147 yards, rushed 18 times for 69 yards and had three rushing touchdowns in a 40-29 blowout victory against New Orleans. Hurts made the usually stout Saints’ run defense look like mere mortals, lost between focusing on either Hurts or on the actual running backs the Eagles lined up in various run-pass-option plays. This is a dimension that Hill would bring to the Saints’ offense that Siemian simply cannot. New Orleans has lost its last three games in a row, all of them started by Trevor Siemian, who has led a lethargic offense, one that seemingly only wakes up once down by two scores or more in the fourth quarter, when the other team is playing prevent-defense to bleed the clock. It is high time for the Saints to try something else at the quarterback position, and that move, I believe, should be to start Taysom Hill as soon as the Thanksgiving home-game against the Buffalo Bills.
NFL

