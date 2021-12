The White House’s latest coronavirus report shows Orange County as a “rapid riser county,” the only county listed as such in Florida. This comes as the Florida Department of Health also reported 10,892 new coronavirus cases this week among Florida residents, bringing the cumulative total to 3,697,523. With 153 more fatalities on record over the last week, 61,701 Florida residents have died. ...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO