Congress Budget

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats pushing President Joe Biden's nearly $2 trillion spending bill began negotiations with Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on what can be considered under budget reconciliation. In an effort to escape a Republican filibuster over the massive social spending and climate bill, Democrats must convince MacDonoough that...
WASHINGTON D.C. (BRPROUD) – Once again, the United States government faces a partial shutdown at the end of the week if a temporary budget is not approved. The country also faces potentially defaulting on its debts by Dec. 15. To avoid this the debt ceiling would need to be raised but Republicans are demanding Democrats share just how much they want to borrow.
As Congress returns from its Thanksgiving break this week, Democratic lawmakers face a daunting to-do list that includes avoiding a government shutdown at the end of the week, advancing President Joe Biden’s economic agenda and raising the federal debt ceiling — and they have just a handful of legislative days left on the calendar to get it all done before leaving town for the winter holidays.
The White House will on Wednesday nominate Shalanda Young to the position of budget director after months in which the key administration position has gone unfilled, according to three people who spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of the announcement. Young has served as the acting director of the...
Senior Columnist for Bloomberg Opinion Tim O'Brien and Ben Rhodes discuss the new investigation into the financing of the former president's new media company that Republican congressman and Trump ally Devin Nunes will become the CEO of. Dec. 6, 2021.
Benjamin Ginsberg, a veteran Republican election lawyer, just issued a stark warning to lawmakers in his own party: If you don’t act now to protect our system, the losing candidate in the 2024 presidential election might seek to overturn the will of the people — and succeed. Opinions to start...
With help from Paul McLeary. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Monday goes to show that great power competition between the United States and its two greatest geopolitical rivals — China and Russia — is alive and well. The day began with a senior administration...
It is a festive family photo with seven broad smiles and a Christmas tree. But one other detail sets it apart: each member of the Massie family is brandishing a machine gun or military-style rifle. The photo was tweeted last week by Thomas Massie, a Republican congressman from Kentucky, with...
Over 100 Republican members of Congress signed a letter to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure opposing the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for health care workers. Republican Reps. Vern Buchanan of Florida and Larry Bucshon of Indiana called on CMS to scrap their plans pursuing...
Rep. Ruben Gallego, chairman of the Bold PAC, the campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, took to Twitter on Monday to blast “white rich progressives” for using the term “Latinx” to court Hispanic voters after a poll showed the use of the term might be doing Democrats more harm than good.
Former Sen. David Perdue jumped into the Georgia governor's race on Dec. 6 to challenge incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. Perdue is a good man, and it is a shame that he is no longer in the Senate, but it is at least as much a shame to see him splitting the Republican Party in the closely contested gubernatorial race. It would have been much better if he had not done so.
A Massachusetts judge indicted during the Trump administration for blocking the arrest of an immigrant in her courtroom should be immune from prosecution, her lawyer argued to a federal appeals court on Monday. Newton District Court Judge Shelley Joseph was charged in 2019 after prosecutors said she obstructed an Immigration...
A casual consumer of the news could be forgiven for thinking that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows had broken with former president Donald Trump last week. News stories touted Meadows’s revelation in a new memoir that Trump had concealed a positive test for the coronavirus three days before his first debate with Joe Biden. Meadows also announced a newfound willingness to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Comments / 0