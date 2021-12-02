ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congress Budget

Tullahoma News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernment shutdown looms amid partisan haggling, vaccine fight. The threat...

www.tullahomanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Democrats negotiating with Senate parliamentarian on spending bill

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats pushing President Joe Biden's nearly $2 trillion spending bill began negotiations with Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on what can be considered under budget reconciliation. In an effort to escape a Republican filibuster over the massive social spending and climate bill, Democrats must convince MacDonoough that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
brproud.com

Congress faces partial government shutdown amid budget, debt ceiling debates

WASHINGTON D.C. (BRPROUD) – Once again, the United States government faces a partial shutdown at the end of the week if a temporary budget is not approved. The country also faces potentially defaulting on its debts by Dec. 15. To avoid this the debt ceiling would need to be raised but Republicans are demanding Democrats share just how much they want to borrow.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Fiscal Times

Battles Over Biden Agenda and Budget Deadlines as Congress Gets Back to Work

As Congress returns from its Thanksgiving break this week, Democratic lawmakers face a daunting to-do list that includes avoiding a government shutdown at the end of the week, advancing President Joe Biden’s economic agenda and raising the federal debt ceiling — and they have just a handful of legislative days left on the calendar to get it all done before leaving town for the winter holidays.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
MSNBC

Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

Senior Columnist for Bloomberg Opinion Tim O'Brien and Ben Rhodes discuss the new investigation into the financing of the former president's new media company that Republican congressman and Trump ally Devin Nunes will become the CEO of. Dec. 6, 2021.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Shutdown#Federal Funding#Vaccine Mandate#Congress Budget#Gop
POLITICO

For Russia a zing, a snub for Beijing

With help from Paul McLeary. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Monday goes to show that great power competition between the United States and its two greatest geopolitical rivals — China and Russia — is alive and well. The day began with a senior administration...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

Trump delivers for Georgia Democrats again

Former Sen. David Perdue jumped into the Georgia governor's race on Dec. 6 to challenge incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. Perdue is a good man, and it is a shame that he is no longer in the Senate, but it is at least as much a shame to see him splitting the Republican Party in the closely contested gubernatorial race. It would have been much better if he had not done so.
GEORGIA STATE
Reuters

Judge accused of blocking ICE arrest tells court she can't be prosecuted

A Massachusetts judge indicted during the Trump administration for blocking the arrest of an immigrant in her courtroom should be immune from prosecution, her lawyer argued to a federal appeals court on Monday. Newton District Court Judge Shelley Joseph was charged in 2019 after prosecutors said she obstructed an Immigration...
Washington Post

How can the people who have seen the worst of Trump still think the best of him?

A casual consumer of the news could be forgiven for thinking that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows had broken with former president Donald Trump last week. News stories touted Meadows’s revelation in a new memoir that Trump had concealed a positive test for the coronavirus three days before his first debate with Joe Biden. Meadows also announced a newfound willingness to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy