UN urges Philippines to let Nobel laureate Maria Ressa visit Norway – NORWAY NEWS – breaking news, breaking articles & commentary – NORWAY NEWS

On Monday, November 29, the United Nations urged the Philippines to allow Nobel Prize-winning journalist Maria Ressa to travel to Norway next month to accept the prize. Ressa, the Philippines’ first Nobel Laureate, shared the Peace Prize with Russian investigative journalist Dmitry Muratov, a move widely seen as an endorsement...worldrepublicnews.com
