Taito Milestones is an upcoming compilation that brings ten “classic” arcade games to the Nintendo Switch. Tait-who? Taito, in case you weren’t around at the time, was a company that was instrumental in creating some of the 80s and 90s best arcade games. So why is classic in quotation marks? Because our immediate reaction to the announcement of this Nintendo Switch compilation was seething rage at the exclusion of Bubble Bobble and New Zealand Story.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO