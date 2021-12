The National Park Service is once again offering up the annual Acadia National Park Pass at almost half-price during the month of December. We all love Acadia, as a trip up Cadillac Mountain or to Sand Beach always seems like the perfect thing to do on the weekend. A hike on one of the many trails or on the carriage roads, or a trip to watch the surf at Schoodic Point are just a few of the many things that folks from away drive hundreds of miles for. We're very fortunate to have Acadia National Park in our backyard.

TRAVEL ・ 6 DAYS AGO