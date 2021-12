Calvin Klein’s and Tommy Hilfiger’s owner saw net income in the third quarter more than quadruple to $279.7 million. In a Nutshell: PVH Corp. on Wednesday projected revenue in 2021 to increase 27 percent to 28 percent compared to 2020. The company currently projects that 2021 earnings per share (EPS) will be approximately $10.75 compared to a loss per share of $15.96 in 2020. PVH said it was providing its updated 2021 outlook despite the continued uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic, including the Omicron variant, and related supply chain and logistics disruptions globally. Supply chain and logistics disruptions have impacted and continue...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO