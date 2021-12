Phase One of the NEVM launch is complete! Our Bitcoin-secured Layer 1 for EVM smart contracts reached mainnet on block 1,317,500, December 6th, 2021. With this upgrade to the Syscoin network, you can simultaneously enjoy all the benefits of Bitcoin’s POW security and the flexibility of smart contracts on a modular chain built to remain indefinitely decentralized, scalable, and affordable. Phase One has effectively laid the world’s most secure foundation for supporting all the best EVM Layer 2 advancements.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO