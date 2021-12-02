ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To Get Pregnant Smokers to Quit, Money Talks

By John Gever
MedPage Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCold cash proved to be an effective incentive for pregnant French women to stop smoking during gestation, a randomized trial indicated. Quit rates were doubled in a group rewarded with money for confirmed abstinence, relative to a control group that received payments for showing up to clinic visits but not for...

