Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s 2.0 Update brought a lot to the already gigantic game. For collecting gyroids again to visiting Harv’s Island and interacting with merchants new and old, it has everything. My personal favorite though is the return of The Roost. The Roost is the chill coffee shop run by Brewster, one of my favorite characters in Animal Crossing history. Beyond just being able to grab a coffee, there’s also an Amiibo phone which allows you to contact almost any character and invite them to get coffee. Beyond just villagers, these invites can also extend to non-villager characters like Tom Nook, Kicks, Kapp’n and any of the others you can think of.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO