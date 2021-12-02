ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTSE 100 16:00 PM Market Update - 02/12/2021

 4 days ago

At 16:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was down by -25.6 at 7143.08 points, a movement of -0.36%, showing a uncertain fall in the market. Darktrace (DARK) was a heavily traded share, with around £501.5m (0.263%) worth of shares being traded. Overall, 20% of the...

Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks extend gains as energy sector rallies

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had extended gains by midday on Monday as worries about the Omicron variant eased, with strength in the energy sector lending a hand. Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter said: "The travel industry may have been buffeted by yet another chill wind of more testing requirements, but airlines and hotel groups are riding higher amid hopes the new Omicron variant may not provoke more serious illness.
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks rise as Omicron concerns ease

(Sharecast News) - London stocks rose in early trade on Monday as worries about the Omicron variant eased. At 0840 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.6% at 7,166.81. Oanda analyst Jeffrey Halley said: "US equity index futures are performing another omicron U-turn this morning, limiting the fallout in Asian markets of another fairly gruesome Wall Street session on Friday.
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks rise as Fauci helps soothe Omicron fear

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were mostly higher at midday on Monday following comments from a US government advisor that the Omicron variant has not so far produced severe cases of Covid-19. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that while more information was needed, preliminary data on the severity of...
Life Style Extra

Tavistock swings to pretax profit and declares dividend; shares rise

(Alliance News) - Tavistock Investment PLC shares rose on Monday following the release of strong interim results which saw the investment company swing to a pretax profit. Shares in Tavistock up were 16% at 4.75 pence on Monday morning in London. For the six months that ended September 30, Berkshire-based...
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Tekmar Group P. (TGP)

("Tekmar Group" or the "Company") Tekmar Group (AIM: TGP), a leading provider of technology and services for the global offshore energy markets, announces that it has made an application to the London Stock Exchange for the admission to trading on AIM of 87,500 new ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("New Shares") to satisfy the exercise of employee options granted under the Group's IPO option scheme.
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Creightons (CRL)

Creightons PLC ("Creightons" or the "Company") The Company announces that as a result of the exercise of share options by a number of employees, including those by directors which have already been announced separately, the total number of 1p Ordinary Shares in issue as at this date is 69,519,438. The...
MarketWatch

Dow industrials rally surge on Monday puts blue-chip, stock-market index on track for best day in over a year

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday afternoon was on track for its best point and percentage gain in more than a year, as investors bought a recent dip in stocks that has been at least partly precipitated by fears of the COVID omicron variant and worries about Federal Reserve policy. Monday's gains saw the Dow rise 2.1%, or 713 points, which would mark the sharpest percentage gain for the 30-stock index since Nov. 9, 2020 when it gained 834 points, or 2.95%, FactSet data show. The session's gain was being powered primarily by advances in UnitedHealth Group Inc. , Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , Home Depot and Visa Inc. . Only shares of Nike Inc. , salesforce.com and Verizon Communications Inc. were trading in negative territory among the Dow's components in afternoon trade.
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Katoro's Blyvoor IPO on hold; Spectra bags new orders

--------- Schroder UK Public Private Trust PLC - formerly Woodford Patient Capital Trust, invests in both listed and private UK companies - BenevolentAI Ltd, which represented 5.2% of the company's net asset value at September 30, enters definitive agreement for a business combination with Amsterdam-listed investment company Odyssey Acquisition SA. BenevolentAI shareholders will receive Class A ordinary shares of Odyssey in exchange for their shares of BenevolentAI. As a result of the share exchange, BenevolentAI will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Odyssey. "At the pro-forma market value, the implied valuation impact on the company's NAV is expected to be positive, however, the valuation of the company's holding will, following the listing on Euronext Amsterdam, be determined by reference to its share price," Schroder UK explains.
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-With a tilt toward value, U.S. stocks snap back

* Banks, small caps, transports, NYFANG all outperform the. * All major S&P sectors green with industrials out front. Dec 6 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. WITH A TILT TOWARD...
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) sank 0.59% to $1,009.01 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.93% to 15,225.15 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $234.48 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
Life Style Extra

London midday: FTSE pares gains as caution sets in ahead of payrolls

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had pared gains by midday on Friday, with traders no doubt kicking their feet up with a Deliveroo and indulging in a Netflix binge, sticking to the sidelines as tends to be the case ahead of the latest US non-farm payrolls report. The FTSE 100...
Life Style Extra

London close: Stocks turn weaker as US payrolls fall short

(Sharecast News) - London stocks reversed their fortunes to close weaker on Friday, as investors digested a set of non-farm payroll numbers from across the pond that surprised to the downside. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.1% at 7,122.32, and the FTSE 250 was off 0.17% at 22,646.08.
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks slide as US jobs report underwhelms

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London ended lower on Friday after a disappointing US jobs report complicated matters for US President Joe Biden's economic recovery programme, against a backdrop of the spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19. US nonfarm payrolls significantly undershot expectations in November, official data showed, but the unemployment...
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Royal Dutch Shell B (RDSB)

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 03 December 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
Life Style Extra

Wickes shares look "too cheap" after strong fourth-quarter trading

(Alliance News) -Â Analysts said they think Wickes PLC shares look too cheap after the firm upgraded guidance in an unscheduled trading update on Friday. The Watford, Hertfordshire-based company lifted its full-year adjusted pretax profit guidance to no less than GBP83 million. The building supplies retailer noted that market consensus lies around GBP74 million to GBP75 million. The company booked half-year adjusted pretax profit of 46.5 million.
