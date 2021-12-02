ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chatter Podcast: America's Fight to Defeat AIDS in Africa, with Emily Bass

By David Priess
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s episode of Chatter, David Priess has a special World AIDS Day conversation with longtime AIDS activist Emily Bass. They talk about the evolution of U.S. policy...

Marconews.com

20 million lives saved: How America came together to lead the fight against AIDS

On World AIDS Day, as we continue to battle HIV while also seeking a road map against COVID-19, it’s important to look at how PEPFAR succeeded. Many people did not believe we could change the course of the HIV pandemic without a vaccine, but two decades after President George W. Bush created the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), we can clearly see what’s possible when the compassion of the American people is translated into effective programs.
Leaders: Africa’s COVID-19 fight is vital for world security

DIAMNIADIO, Senegal (AP) — South Africa’s president says travel restrictions imposed on South Africa and other African nations for telling the world about the omicron variant are hypocritical, harsh and not supported by science. President Cyril Ramaphosa, speaking Monday at the Dakar International Forum for Peace and Security, said the restrictions are punishing the very people who informed the world of a new coronavirus variant. He spoke beside Senegalese President Macky Sall, Niger President Mohamed Bazoum and the head of the African Union. Sall said no country can face challenges like pandemics, organized crime, cybersecurity or migration alone. Sall says only international solidarity can ensure collective security.
Opinion: Learn from AIDS. Compassion defeats pandemics.

As a 24-year-old medical student in 1981, I could not have known that a global pandemic would define my identity and life’s work. It has been 40 years since a medical publication described five previously healthy gay men with unusual infections indicating severe immune system dysfunction. By the end of that first year, 337 cases of severe immune deficiency had been described in the U.S., including 16 children, and 130 individuals already had died. The following year, the condition became known as acquired immune deficiency syndrome , shown subsequently to be caused by a novel retrovirus, the human immunodeficiency virus.
