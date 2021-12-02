The Chatter Podcast: America's Fight to Defeat AIDS in Africa, with Emily Bass

Faced with an oppressive government that literally burned people at the stake for printing Bibles, America's original freedom fighters risked it all for the same rights our government is starting to trample now. That's not the Pilgrim story our woke schools and corporate media will tell you. It's the TRUTH, and it sounds a lot more like today's heroes in Afghanistan than the 1619 Project's twisted portrait of America. This Thanksgiving season, Glenn and WallBuilders president Tim Barton tell the full story of who the Pilgrims really were and what we must learn from them, complete with a sneak peek at the largest privately owned collection of Pilgrim artifacts.

