Tata Power – Consolidation and Trapped Traders!

The OPEC+ cartel finally succumbed to pressure from the United States government and agreed to increase its oil output. This caused oil prices to decline. In addition, a mild weather report has led to a bear market in the natural gas sector. Given this backdrop, we think it might be best to avoid overvalued oil and gas stocks Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), Coterra (CTRA), and Tellurian (NYSE:TELL). Read on.OPEC and its allies agreed to increase their oil output on December 2, in response to the pressure from the United States and rising demand. The group stuck with its existing plan to increase output in January by 400,000 bpd. The price of Brent crude declined more than a dollar per barrel trade at $70 per barrel following the news.

TRAFFIC ・ 11 HOURS AGO