Montana State

The 121st Christmas Bird Count in Montana

National Audubon Society
 4 days ago

Despite Covid restrictions for this year, our data generally compared favorably with past years. Total number of species—140 (Appendix 1) was only slightly lower than the average of past six years (CBC #115-120, 143), and was higher than one of those years—139 during CBC #117. This year we added one species...

National Audubon Society

The 121st CBC in Canada

A total of 450 Christmas Bird Count (CBC) circles in Canada submitted results for the 121st, 19 fewer than last year. One circle on Saint Pierre and Miquelon was also welcomed back after a two-year hiatus. Many counts did not go ahead due to restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic, although most counts were able to proceed with additional safety measures in place. Fourteen new circles were registered in 2020-21: Lacombe (AB), Ladysmith (BC), Hartland, Mount Carleton, New Jersey-Neguac, Nictau-Riley Brook, Perth-Andover, Plaster Rock, Red Bank-Sunny Corner, Southeast Upsalquitch, Springfield, Sussex (NB), and Val Marie (SK). The New Brunswick circles represent established counts that had not yet officially registered. Two additional previously registered circles were revived: St. Andrews (NB) and Torch Valley (SK).
ANIMALS
National Audubon Society

An Indigenous Alliance Rallies to Conserve the Summer Home of Millions of Birds

The Sayisi Dene and their Cree, Dene, and Inuit neighbors are surveying the remote avian habitats of the Seal River Watershed to help support their case for permanent protection. Each spring and fall, birders across North America enjoy the sight of White-crowned Sparrow, Blackpoll Warbler, and other migratory species making...
ANIMALS
National Audubon Society

Top 2021 Legal Wins for Birds

We worked with state and federal lawmakers and courts to protect birds and the places they need. Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. This year our conservation leaders, bird advocates, college students, ambassadors, volunteers, and scientists accomplished...
ANIMALS
