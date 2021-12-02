The 121st Christmas Bird Count in Montana

A total of 450 Christmas Bird Count (CBC) circles in Canada submitted results for the 121st, 19 fewer than last year. One circle on Saint Pierre and Miquelon was also welcomed back after a two-year hiatus. Many counts did not go ahead due to restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic, although most counts were able to proceed with additional safety measures in place. Fourteen new circles were registered in 2020-21: Lacombe (AB), Ladysmith (BC), Hartland, Mount Carleton, New Jersey-Neguac, Nictau-Riley Brook, Perth-Andover, Plaster Rock, Red Bank-Sunny Corner, Southeast Upsalquitch, Springfield, Sussex (NB), and Val Marie (SK). The New Brunswick circles represent established counts that had not yet officially registered. Two additional previously registered circles were revived: St. Andrews (NB) and Torch Valley (SK).
