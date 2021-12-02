The 121st Christmas Bird Count in Wyoming

Despite Covid restrictions for this year, our data generally compared favorably with past years. Total number of species—140 (Appendix 1) was only slightly lower than the average of past six years (CBC #115-120, 143), and was higher than one of those years—139 during CBC #117. This year we added one species to our cumulative state list—a White-winged Dove from Bozeman, with photos (attached at the end of this report). The bird was found on count day, bringing our cumulative Montana species list to 222. We also added another species—Lark Sparrow in Missoula (with photos, found at the end of this report)—but it was only found during count week (CW), so it does not add to our cumulative list total. The bird over-wintered at a feeder in Missoula, a first for this species in Montana. While CW birds do not count toward our total list, we do track the species and they sometimes appear in subsequent years on count day. We had four other CW birds this year as well—Northern Hawk Owl at Glacier National Park; Barred Owl and Fox Sparrow at Missoula; and Lesser Black-backed Gull at Helena.

