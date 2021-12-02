ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

The 121st Christmas Bird Count in Wyoming

National Audubon Society
 4 days ago

Despite the challenges associated with Covid 19, 18 of Wyoming’s 20 CBCs were conducted for the 121st Christmas Bird Count, and 72,705 birds of 116 species were recorded. The number of species typically ranges from 110 to 133, so CBC-121 was in the middle of the spectrum. Casper had...

www.audubon.org

Comments / 0

Related
county17.com

Wyoming Christmas tree permits now available on BLM public lands

(this story originally appeared on Cowboy State Daily) Christmas tree permits are available at BLM Wyoming field offices and online. Permits may be purchased between 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Mon.-Fri. from any BLM Wyoming field office. The cost for a permit is $5 to $10 per tree, depending on location. Up to a maximum of five Christmas trees can be purchased by an individual for personal use.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Christmas Light Guy Battles 70mph Winds, Sub-Freezing Temps

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. On a brisk November day, Tom Moulton was 35 feet above the ground in a crane being battered by winds gusting at more than 70 mph. The Cheyenne resident, swaying with each blast of wind, wasn’t on duty fixing power lines...
WYOMING STATE
county10.com

Revealing Wyoming’s favorite Christmas candy

(Wyoming) – Holidays for many of us mean a lot of eating. And the folks over at CandyStore.com have been busy compiling some data based on geographical candy purchases to summarize what each state’s most popular candy purchase around Christmas time is. For the Cowboy State, it’s a classic. M&M’s...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
City
Casper, WY
City
Cody, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Buffalo, WY
City
Dubois, WY
City
Evanston, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
City
Riverton, WY
City
Pinedale, WY
capcity.news

Wyoming’s active confirmed COVID-19 case count drops on Monday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reported 355 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state during its 3 p.m. Monday, November 22 update. Updates are not provided over the weekend. There have now been 87,144 confirmed cases in Wyoming since the pandemic began. 131 new probable cases...
WYOMING STATE
Montrose Daily Press

The state of the birds: Annual counts provide vital information

Population and other pressures have affected the birds that call Montrose and surrounding environs home — but our winged friends remain plentiful. Last year, despite pandemic restrictions, volunteers showed up for the Black Canyon Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count and according to member Missy Siders, that “skeleton crew” logged more than 9,000 individual birds across 78 species.
MONTROSE, CO
healththoroughfare.com

Seismic Activity Raises Concerns in Idaho, as the Yellowstone Volcano is Close

Americans living in Idaho might have to taste more of nature’s wrath pretty soon. The US Geological Survey (USGS) raises awareness about multiple earthquakes that are extremely likely to occur in the area, according to Express.co.uk. The news shouldn’t surprise anyone since there’s plenty of seismic activity in Idaho already....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Christmas Bird Count#Urban Areas#The Cheyenne Cbc#Crowheart#House#Rock Pigeon#Eurasian#Pheasant Chukar#Scrub Jay#A Lapland Longspur#Magpie#Greater White#Pied
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Birds

US Needs National Strategy to Deal With Plastic, Report Says. This Sandhill Crane’s Injured Beak Shows Why. The U.S. needs a national strategy to deal with its plastic waste problem, which the country produces at a greater rate than the entire European Union combined, according to a new report. Interventions can’t come soon enough for wildlife.
CHICAGO, IL
9News

History points to below-average snow for Denver

DENVER — The city of Denver gets nearly 5 feet of snow in a typical winter. The average works out to about 56.5 inches, and fall is a very important part of the total. The city has a long record of snowfall dating back to 1882, and over the course of that 139 years, a dry fall usually led to a dry winter overall.
DENVER, CO
Sheridan Media

Wyoming Christmas Tree Permits Now Available On BLM Public Lands

Christmas tree permits are available at BLM Wyoming field offices and online. Permits may be purchased between 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Mon.-Fri. from any BLM Wyoming field office. The cost for a permit is $5 to $10 per tree, depending on location. Up to a maximum of five Christmas trees can be purchased by an individual for personal use.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
News Break
Politics
National Audubon Society

The 121st Christmas Bird Count in Montana

Despite Covid restrictions for this year, our data generally compared favorably with past years. Total number of species—140 (Appendix 1) was only slightly lower than the average of past six years (CBC #115-120, 143), and was higher than one of those years—139 during CBC #117. This year we added one species to our cumulative state list—a White-winged Dove from Bozeman, with photos (attached at the end of this report). The bird was found on count day, bringing our cumulative Montana species list to 222. We also added another species—Lark Sparrow in Missoula (with photos, found at the end of this report)—but it was only found during count week (CW), so it does not add to our cumulative list total. The bird over-wintered at a feeder in Missoula, a first for this species in Montana. While CW birds do not count toward our total list, we do track the species and they sometimes appear in subsequent years on count day. We had four other CW birds this year as well—Northern Hawk Owl at Glacier National Park; Barred Owl and Fox Sparrow at Missoula; and Lesser Black-backed Gull at Helena.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy