Trivia Too

When Christmas rolls around, the amount of things to do can almost seem endless. Between wrapping and giving presents, cooking a Christmas dinner, decorating inside and outside the home, and arranging family get-togethers, what else can you do in your spare time? Well, outside of all the immediate responsibilities you have on Christmas, it's important not to neglect enjoying some quality time with family and friends. Watching movies and listening to music together is always a solid option, but why not liven up your celebration with an ultimate list of Christmas trivia?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO