A contractor and staff with the Oregon Department of Transportation are continuing work on Interstate 5 in the Roseburg area. ODOT’s latest construction report said motorists should watch for intermittent weeknight work on Sunday nights through Friday mornings from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. between the Edenbower exit and a mile south of the Winston exit. Work may include ramp, lane and shoulder closures. During ramp closures, drivers will have to use alternate routes.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO