The autism rate among 8-year-old children in the United States is one in 44, according to a new report. Researchers used a new method to estimate the prevalence of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) among children of various ages at 11 sites in 2018. The rate of one in 44 among 8-year-old kids was the highest estimate to date by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network since its inception in 2000.

