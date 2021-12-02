Industry Insider: The Win-Win of Today’s Motorcycle Market

Computer hardware giant HP (HPQ) is achieving significant growth in its commercial PC business. Furthermore, analysts expect robust demand ahead as more workers return to offices and enterprise technology spending gears up. The company recently reported solid quarterly earnings, topping Street consensus estimates. Also, the stock currently looks undervalued at its current price. So, is HPQ an ideal investment now? Read on.HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in Palo Alto, Calif., provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services worldwide. HPQ shares have gained 60.9% in price over the past year and 43.5% year-to-date to close yesterday’s trading session at $35.28. The stock is currently trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO