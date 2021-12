Israel has become the first country in the world to shut its borders completely over fears of the new omicron coronavirus variant.Prime minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that the ban on foreigners entering the country would last 14 days.“Restrictions on the country’s borders is not an easy step, but it’s a temporary and necessary step,” his office said in a statement. “The entry of foreign nationals into Israel is banned except for cases approved by a special committee,” it added.Authorities said the travel ban will come into effect at midnight on Sunday.They said the country was red listing travel...

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO