SPIN CYCLE — Nearly 180 million shop during Thanksgiving weekend

By TODD SMITH
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 180 million Americans shopped during the five-day holiday shopping period from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, according to the annual survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. “Retailers have adapted and enticed customers with a number of incentives throughout November. The Thanksgiving holiday...

