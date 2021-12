A weeklong USC victory lap following the hiring of a new head coach in Lincoln Riley last weekend ended in a stumble and a few scraped knees, to say the least. Cal’s 24-14 victory over the Trojans on Saturday, which saw the Bears finish their season 5-7 and the Trojans 4-8, does not seem like an embarrassing loss for USC at first glance. But things got ugly for the visiting team: A fumble and 55-yard scoop-and-score for Cal in the second quarter, an injured Jaxson Dart after halftime and a red zone fumble in the fourth quarter topped the long list of USC misfortunes and mishaps that cost it the game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO