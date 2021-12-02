Ohio…In Business

Former senator, presidential candidate and war veteran Bob Dole will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Thursday, Democratic leaders announced Monday. Dole died in his sleep at home in Washington, D.C., early Sunday. He was 98. Thursday will be the senator's final trip to the building where he spent 30 years serving in both the House and Senate. Lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda is reserved for prestigious lawmakers and citizens.

POLITICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO