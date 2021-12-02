ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safran Stands Firm on Jet Output, Reviews Part of Zodiac

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) -Jet engine maker Safran said the worst of the coronavirus crisis was over but took a cautious view on long-term airline traffic in a continuing stand-off with Airbus over proposed increases in jetliner production. The French aeronautics supplier also placed almost a third of its recently acquired...

Flight Global.com

Safran forecasts soaring Leap-1B output for 737 Max in coming years

Safran expects its CFM International joint venture will be building 25 Leap-1B engines for the Boeing 737 Max per week by 2023 as the US airframer clears its backlog of built but undelivered narrowbodies and ramps up production again. Boeing built up a huge inventory of undelivered 737 Max jets...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

United to demonstrate passenger flight of jet powered partly with 100% SAF

United Airlines intends today to operate a demonstration flight – with non-paying passengers – using an aircraft powered partly with 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The Chicago-based airline is describing the flight as a means to highlight that “there are no operational differences” between SAF and traditional fossil-based jet fuel.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

PAG Fields Interest for Chinese Industrial Gases Firm AirPower -Sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Private equity firm PAG has held informal talks with a few suitors interested in AirPower Technologies, China's largest independent producer of industrial gases, three people familiar with the situation told Reuters. Potential buyers include Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA), one of the world's largest infrastructure...
BUSINESS
MedicalXpress

Franco-Austrian firm Valneva's COVID jab under EU review

Europe's drug watchdog launched an accelerated review Thursday of a COVID-19 vaccine by Franco-Austrian biotech firm Valneva, for which the EU has already signed a deal for up to 60 million doses. The jab—which uses "inactivated" viruses rather than the new mRNA technology of the Pfizer or Moderna shots—showed in...
INDUSTRY
US Break News

The American F-35 has clear superiority over the Russian Su-57

The American F-35 fighter has clear superiority over the Russian Su-57 aircraft. Such conclusions were presented by the Westernmilitaryexpert Chris Osborne. Many details about the technical characteristics and capabilities of the Russian Su-57 fighter are unknown and based on publicly available information, it is quite difficult to judge the real strength of this aircraft. According to Chris Osborne, if we study the media information about this car, then comparison with the American F-35 will not be in its favor. This is reported by the publication The National Interest (NI).
Action News Jax

American CEO Parker becomes latest airline chief to exit

DALLAS — (AP) — American Airlines CEO Doug Parker will retire in March and be replaced by its current president, Robert Isom, as the airline seeks to rebuild after massive losses caused by the pandemic. Parker, 60, has led Texas-based American since late 2013, when he engineered a merger with...
ECONOMY
The Independent

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call: ‘Your employment is terminated, effective immediately’

The chief executive of a US-based digital mortgage lending company fired 900 people on a Zoom call ahead of the holiday season, it has been reported.About 15 per cent of the company’s employees in the US and India were abruptly laid off as part of the cost-cutting exercise, Vishal Garg, the head of Better.com, can be heard saying in the video call that reportedly took place last week. A recording of the call, which has not been verified, was widely shared on YouTube. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

2 questions hang over the future of the world's aircraft carriers

The world's carrier-capable navies face a debate over whether aircraft carriers are cost-effective and able to survive high-end conflict. Flat-decked aircraft carrying ships will always have some military utility, but countries will have to decide how much they want to spend on them. What's cooking with India's third aircraft carrier?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNN

The EU is finally putting its money where its mouth is on China

London (CNN) — The European Union has long been criticized for trying to have its cake and eat it when it comes to China. On one hand, it badly wants a strong economic relationship with its biggest partner for goods trade. On the other, it recognizes the Chinese government is a serial human rights offender and systemic rival.
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

U.S. Bomber Fleets On Chopping Block As B-21 Debuts

To paraphrase Charles Dickens, the best of times and the worst of times lie ahead in 2022 for the U.S. Air Force bomber fleet. Over the next 12 months, the Air Force is expected to roll out—and perhaps even fly—the B-21 Raider, the first new stealth bomber in 22 years to roll off Northrop Grumman’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
OilPrice.com

China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices

Given the extreme disconnect between China’s huge economy-driven oil and gas needs and its minimal level of domestic oil and gas reserves, the country’s influence over oil prices has long been profound. As a result of this imbalance, China almost alone created the 2000-2014 commodities ‘supercycle’, characterized by consistently rising price trends for all commodities that are used in a booming manufacturing and infrastructure environment. This was a product largely of the 8 percent-plus annual GDP growth recorded by China over that period, with many spikes well above 10 percent and only a relatively short move down in economic growth at the onset of the Great Financial Crisis. Aside from huge quantities of imported oil and gas, this massive economic growth was fuelled by enormous debt piled up but then hidden away in various financial mechanisms that China believed it could simply pay off eventually through its rapid economic growth. Developments in the last week or so hint that both of these bubbles may be set to burst, taking the big bid in oil out of the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Scientists slam German tabloid’s pandemic coverage

BERLIN (AP) — A group representing Germany’s main scientific organizations has accused the country’s biggest-selling newspaper of contributing to public hostility against scientists during the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement Monday, the Alliance of Scientific Organization criticized a recent report by the Bild tabloid for singling out three researchers who...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Intel Plans to Take Self-Driving Car Unit Mobileye Public

(Reuters) - Intel Corp said on Monday it plans to take self-driving-car unit Mobileye public in the United States in mid-2022, a deal which could value the Israeli unit at more than $50 billion, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Chip giant Intel, the largest employer of Israel's...
BUSINESS
Fudzilla

US space force claims there is a war going on in space

Russia and China are launching "reversible attacks," US. Space Force's General David Thompson, the service's second in command, said last week that Russia and China are launching "reversible attacks," such as electronic warfare jamming, temporarily blinding optics with lasers, and cyber-attacks, on US satellites "every day". A small Russian satellite...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russian bans for tech giants is last resort, Interfax reports

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Moscow is ready for dialogue with foreign technology companies over possible bans for those that do not have official representation in Russia by the end of the year, Interfax reported on Monday, citing the state communications regulator. The report said companies would be blocked only...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Private space stations are coming. Will they be better than their predecessors?

A new era of space stations is about to kick off. NASA has announced three commercial space station proposals for development, joining an earlier proposal by Axiom Space. These proposals are the first attempts to create places for humans to live and work in space outside the framework of government space agencies. They’re part of what has been called “Space 4.0”, where space technology is driven by commercial opportunities. Many believe this is what it will take to get humans to Mars and beyond. There are currently two occupied space stations in low Earth orbit (less than 2,000km above Earth’s surface), both...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

