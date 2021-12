(Yicai Global) Dec. 1 -- On Friday and across the weekend, global markets tumbled amongst the revelation that a new harmful variant of Covid-19 had been discovered in South Africa, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has designated as a variant of concern, with belief it may undercut existing immunity. Despite western countries frontloading travel bans from SA and surrounding nations, by Tuesday the variant was present in a swathe of European countries with evidence of community transmission. The turn of events have dashed what was a slowly building optimism of the pandemic finally moving into a more manageable phase owing to progress on vaccinations in certain countries.

