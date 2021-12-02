ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China’s LB to Teams With Nanzhang to Build USD314 Million Plant for Lucrative Battery Material

By Tang Shihua
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) Dec. 2 -- China's LB Group intends to partner with a local government to invest a total of CNY2 billion (USD314 million) to further increase its output of an increasingly expensive battery cathode material. LB penned an agreement with Nanzhang's county-level government in central Hubei province to...

