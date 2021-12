Striking it rich is the name of the game for gold miners on the hit Discovery Channel reality series “Gold Rush.”. There is nothing more exciting for “Gold Rush” fans than seeing their favorite miners unearth the precious metal. Perhaps no one knows more about the ins and outs of the gold-digging industry than veteran miner Tony Beets. He is one of the most successful gold miners of all time, having earned millions by digging up gold. The “King of Klondike” has also seen his fair share of failures over his years in the gold industry. Mining for gold is very much a hit or miss and requires a little luck to make a mining season a success. The upside, of course, is if you do get lucky and strike gold then you can quickly become a rich person. That is a lesson that the “Gold Rush” star knows all too well.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO