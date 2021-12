Spoilers ahead for NBC’s Annie Live! on December 2. NBC officially brought live musicals back to television to kick off the holiday season with Annie Live! as an adaptation of the beloved stage production that first hit Broadway in 1977. The three-hour broadcast was full of energy and some songs catchy enough that they’ll probably still be stuck in some heads well into the weekend, but it also wasn’t produced on quite as grand of a scale as other live TV musicals like Grease, Jesus Christ Superstar, Rent, and The Little Mermaid Live!. There was less when it came to Annie Live! and it worked so well that I think other networks and live TV musicals could learn a lesson or two.

