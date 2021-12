Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's 4-2 win over the Blues on Thursday. This was a solid win for the Lightning against a quality opponent. Although they yielded two power play goals to the Blues, they controlled five-on-five action for most of the night. When the teams were at even strength, the Lightning outshot, out-chanced, and outscored the Blues. They defended hard throughout the night, blocking 22 shot attempts. And in the third period, they tallied key goals at crucial times. Twice, they broke a tie and they added an insurance goal shortly after they had taken the lead for good.

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO