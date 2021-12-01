The freedom to choose life

Domestic violence against women is a global scourge. It comes in many forms across the world, but follows similar patterns of physical, sexual, emotional and economic abuse, among others. This resonance is highlighted by the 67 million Netflix accounts that binge-watched the TV show Maid over the past months. The show, inspired by Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive”, puts the audience in the shoes of a mother trapped in an economically and emotionally abusive relationship. It brings to life the devastating effects of economic abuse and gave prominence to a sad reality endured by numerous women worldwide.
