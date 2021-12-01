The freedom to choose life

It is time that the unvaccinated be held accountable for their actions. I attended a funeral a couple of weeks ago for the wife of a cousin. Her death was not the story. The fact she had to die in a strange town and a strange hospital over 200 miles from home because that was the closest hospital with an ICU bed available, because of all the unvaccinated COVID-19 patients using the ICU beds in her local hospital and other hospitals.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO