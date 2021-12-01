ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The freedom to choose life

mamaneedscoffee.com
 6 days ago

A woman who is legally free to procure an abortion is not more free, but less; her circumstance are instantly tried, sentenced, and executed by the court of public opinion, almost from the moment of conception. The inertia compelling her to end the life of her child is nearly...

www.mamaneedscoffee.com

Comments / 0

Related
newswatchman.com

Freedom’s slippery slope

What happens to civil liberties when those in power ignite pandemic fear and continue to pour fuel on the blaze even after the development of a vaccine? And what does history tell us about the future? Will Americans listen to the voices of the past?. They Thought They Were Free,...
POLITICS
Powell Tribune

Freedom and responsibility in America

Back during my college days, I took a short course called “Freedom and Responsibility and the American Way of Life” given by a nationally recognized professor of American history, Wendell Holmes Stephenson. At that time, he was nearing retirement, a professor emeritus, and had total discretion on what he wanted to offer.
POLITICS
bouldercityreview.com

Fight to protect freedoms

I appreciated the recent commentary by Daniel Benyshek regarding vaccine and mask mandates. He points out the “dutiful responsibility” that freedom-loving Americans should embrace, and I agree wholeheartedly. Freedom certainly is not free. For a civil society to prosper and flourish, it requires the participation of every citizen to practice...
BOULDER CITY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Choose Life#American#Jpii
River Falls Journal

Letter: Give people the freedom

It is time that the unvaccinated be held accountable for their actions. I attended a funeral a couple of weeks ago for the wife of a cousin. Her death was not the story. The fact she had to die in a strange town and a strange hospital over 200 miles from home because that was the closest hospital with an ICU bed available, because of all the unvaccinated COVID-19 patients using the ICU beds in her local hospital and other hospitals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sentinel & Enterprise

Freedom will fall to climate emergency

Disappointed the recent international climate summit closed without producing much of consequence to stop temperature creep, activists are now pushing both the United Nations and the United States to declare climate emergencies. Doing so would be largely symbolic for the U.N. But in the U.S., a national emergency declaration would...
ADVOCACY
blac.media

Reproductive Freedom Town Hall

Join us for a virtual Reproductive Freedom Town Hall on Wednesday, December 1to learn about what’s at stake in Michigan, who will be impacted, and what you can do about it. We will be joined by sponsors and supporters of the Reproductive Health Act, including State Senator Sylvia Santana and State Representative Laurie Pohutsky. Together, they will lay out their common-sense plan to protect abortion access in Michigan and ensure no one is making decisions about our bodies but us.
HEALTH
@JohnLocke

Freedom Requires “Laws,” Not “Legislation”

Free societies should be governed by “laws,” not “legislation”. Laws are norms of just conduct that evolve spontaneously over time by the members of society. Legislation is top-down, man-made rules often arbitrarily designed to benefit some at the expense of others. American Founding Father and second U.S. President John Adams...
POLITICS
Daily Iberian

U.S. bishops advance cause for canonization

The cause for sainthood of two Acadiana Catholics has progressed this week after Bishop Douglas Deshtotel presented the cases for Charlene Richard and Robert “Nonco” Pelafigue. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Canonical Affairs and Church Governance affirmed the cases of both candidates for sainthood, along with Joseph...
RELIGION
Virginia Mercury

Political rage: America survived a decade of anger in the 18th century – but can it now?

By Maurizio Valsania, Università di Torino Americans have an anger problem. People rage at each other. They are angry at public officials for shutting down parts of society. Or for the opposite reason because they aren’t doing enough to curb the virus. Democrats vent their rage at Republicans. And Republicans treat Democrats not as opponents, […] The post Political rage: America survived a decade of anger in the 18th century – but can it now? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, here's what happens

The Supreme Court may deliver a dramatic change to abortion jurisprudence in Mississippi abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — potentially allowing states to radically change access to the procedure. While it's difficult to predict outcomes, observers have suggested the court's conservative majority will strike down decades of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
inquirer.com

Racist U.S. history curriculums omit important stories of America’s First People | Opinion

At the time of Columbus, anywhere from seven million to 15 million Indigenous people were living in the continental U.S. Over the following centuries, one million to four million or more were exterminated through war or diseases or forcibly assimilated into the dominant white culture. Along the way, the U.S. violated more than 500 treaties and stole 1.5 billion acres of Indigenous land.
SOCIETY
thecut.com

Who Is the Woman Behind the Case Challenging Roe v. Wade?

Lynn Fitch, Mississippi’s first female attorney general, is the face of the Supreme Court abortion case poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, which began with oral arguments on Wednesday. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, concerns a Mississippi ban on all abortions after 15 weeks — far before the viability threshold set in Roe, which protects the right to abortion until 23 or 24 weeks and longer in cases where the patient’s health is in question.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Malala Yousafzai calls for stronger US support of Afghan women

Human rights advocate Malala Yousafzai, who survived an attack by the Pakistani Taliban in 2012, argued Monday for stronger US support of Afghan girls and women during a visit to Washington. Blinken, whose country this summer hastily withdrew its troops from Afghanistan after 20 years of war, saluted Yousafzai as "an inspiration to girls and women around the world," and someone who "by her work, by her efforts, is making a real difference." iba/seb/des/bgs
U.S. POLITICS
World Bank Blogs

Financial freedom: A step towards life without domestic violence

Domestic violence against women is a global scourge. It comes in many forms across the world, but follows similar patterns of physical, sexual, emotional and economic abuse, among others. This resonance is highlighted by the 67 million Netflix accounts that binge-watched the TV show Maid over the past months. The show, inspired by Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive”, puts the audience in the shoes of a mother trapped in an economically and emotionally abusive relationship. It brings to life the devastating effects of economic abuse and gave prominence to a sad reality endured by numerous women worldwide.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
The Independent

Pope: New meeting with Russian Orthodox patriarch possible

Pope Francis said Monday there are plans for a possible second meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, after their historic 2016 encounter in Cuba became a landmark in mending relations severed by the 1,000-year-old schism that divided Christianity Speaking to reporters as he traveled home from Greece Francis said he planned to meet next week with the Russian church’s foreign envoy “to agree on a possible meeting” with Patriarch Kirill. He noted that Kirill is due to travel in the coming weeks but also said he was “ready to go to Moscow” even if diplomatic...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy