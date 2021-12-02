ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EU fines 4 banks $390M in foreign exchange trading cartel

By Associated Press
KESQ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has fined four major banks a combined $390 million for colluding in a foreign exchange...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The EU is finally putting its money where its mouth is on China

London (CNN) — The European Union has long been criticized for trying to have its cake and eat it when it comes to China. On one hand, it badly wants a strong economic relationship with its biggest partner for goods trade. On the other, it recognizes the Chinese government is a serial human rights offender and systemic rival.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Taiwan, Slovakia hold talks as island firms ties with Europe

Senior officials from the Slovak Republic are in Taiwan for talks on deepening ties with the island in the highest-level visit by the EU-member country since it opened a representative office in Taiwan in 2003. The visit by the delegation, which began Sunday, follows a mission last month by members of the European Parliament to the self-ruled island, which is also claimed by China It comes amid growing support for the island democracy, which China says is part of its territory and could be annexed by force if necessary. “The fact that we are here today despite the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Exchange Trading#Cartel#Eu#Ap#The European Union#Rbs#Barclays#The European Commission#Ubs
d1softballnews.com

Banks, new fine by the EU Commission to 5 institutions for foreign exchange manipulation. They will pay a total of 344 million euros

The European Union has imposed one fine for a total of 344 million euros to be paid by 5 European banking institutions. It is about the British Barclays, Rbs, Hsbc and the Swiss Ubs and Credit Suisse. The fine is for having made a cartel in Forex trading, which is the international currency market where the exchange rates are fixed. The largest sanction is against HSBC (174 million), followed by Credit Suisse (83 million), Barclays (54 million) and Rbs (32 million). UBS was “pardoned” by a 94 million fine because it is the bank that revealed the existence of the cartel. It deals with of the sixth case from 2013 sanctions against banks for illegal behavior.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
omahanews.net

Sterling Lads cartel banks fined $390 million

The European Union said on Thursday it has fined four major banks a combined ?344 million ($390 million) for colluding in a foreign exchange spot trading cartel via a chatroom named ?Sterling Lads.?. The UK-based banks agreed to settle the case, with HSBC receiving the biggest fine of almost $200...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EU fines HSBC, Credit Suisse, others over 'Sterling Lads' forex cartel

BRUSSELS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Thursday fined Barclays (BARC.L), Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), HSBC (HSBA.L) and NatWest (NWG.L) 344 million euros ($390 million) for foreign exchange market rigging, closing a key chapter in a high-profile investigation. UBS (UBSG.S) avoided a 94 million euro fine by alerting the...
ECONOMY
BBC

Banks fined over collusion in currency trading

Banks including Barclays, RBS and HSBC have been fined €344m (£293m) by the European Commission for colluding in the trading of foreign currencies. It discovered that traders acting on behalf of five banks exchanged sensitive information through an online chatroom called Sterling Lads. This allowed these traders to make informed...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

India may disallow Indians from trading crypto on foreign exchanges

A recent cabinet note shared by the government of India states the new crypto bill will be regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). It labels cryptocurrencies as crypto-assets” and might restrict Indians from trading cryptos on foreign platforms. As per NDTV, the cabinet note circulated suggests...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

China Foreign Exchange Regulator Fines Tencent's Tenpay for Misconduct

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange regulator said it fined Tencent Holding's Tenpay for violating foreign exchange rules, as authorities step up supervision of the country's fintech industry. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) Shenzhen branch fined Tenpay, Tencent's online payment platform, 2.78 million yuan ($436,000) for misconduct, including...
ECONOMY
pymnts

European Banks Seek EU Exemptions to Access London Trading Markets

Banking groups in the Eurozone want access to the London derivatives trading market — a multi-trillion dollar market — and other major markets. Finance trade bodies are positing that the bloc is at a “cliff edge” unless it moves to further extensions letting European Union trades go forth in the U.K. and other major markets.
MARKETS
albuquerquenews.net

U.S. stocks sidelined by foreign exchange moves, dollar jumps

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks steadied on Wall Street Wednesday ahead of the holidays. There were little moves in either direction. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday, and re-open Friday for an abbreviated session. "A strong consumer and pent-up demand was supposed to make this a strong holiday season...
STOCKS
AFP

Evergrande misses debt repayment, looks to restructure

Debt-laden Chinese property developer Evergrande has for the first time missed a deadline to repay some of its overseas creditors, a report said Tuesday, raising the prospect of it defaulting as it prepares for a government-backed mega-restructure. As a 30-day grace period on $82.5 million in overdue coupon payments ended Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported some bondholders had yet to receive payment, citing sources. The coupons were initially due on November 6 with a one-month grace period with Evergrande's initial default exacerbating already swirling concerns over its future and the wider Chinese property market. The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property sector when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among Evergrande and other real estate firms.
ECONOMY
Phone Arena

Experts fear that China is eyeing control of TSMC with a Taiwan takeover

What is the one company that could throw the world into disarray if it were to lose its independence and end up a pawn in the current geopolitical chess match? No, it is not Apple although it is a company that counts Apple as its number one client. That last clue might have given it away.
ECONOMY
BBC

Bank of Ireland fined for breaching IT regulations

The Bank of Ireland has been fined €24.5m (£20.8m) for breaching regulations over its IT systems. Ireland's Central Bank said the fine was for failures to have a robust framework in place to ensure continuity of service in the event of a significant IT disruption. The Central Bank said deficiencies...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy