Unlike many of his co-workers, senior writer Russell Lissau didn't grow up in the Chicago area. A New York native, he lived on Long Island until moving to South Florida with his family when he was 9. He came to Illinois to study journalism at Northwestern University -- and a few months after graduating in 1993, he landed a job with the Daily Herald covering the police beat in Cook County.

