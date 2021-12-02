ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunter Renfroe Traded, JBJ Returns // Loss Of Kyle Dugger // Ime Udoka Calls In – 12/2 (Hour 1)

Cover picture for the article(0:00) Zolak & Bertrand start the show by reacting to the Red Sox dealing Hunter Renfroe for Jackie Bradley Jr. and two...

MLB trade grades: Who won Hunter Renfroe-Jackie Bradley Jr. swap?

Just before MLB entered a lockout, the Milwaukee Brewers and Boston Red Sox swapped outfielders Jackie Bradley Jr. and Hunter Renfroe, respectively. On early Thursday morning, MLB officially entered a lockout after they could not reach an agreement with the Player’s Association on the collective bargaining agreement. But just before the deadline, the Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers completed a trade.
Red Sox sign LHPs Hill, Paxton, trade Renfroe for JBJ

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox signed free agent left-handers Rich Hill and James Paxton on Wednesday night and reacquired outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. from Milwaukee in a trade that sent outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers. The flurry of moves came just a few hours before the 11:59...
We expected too much, too soon from Ime Udoka

That's how best to describe the buzz among Boston Celtics fans following the news of Ime Udoka's hiring. Here we had one of the brightest young assistant coaches and a former player with genuine NBA experience, stepping into his first head coaching job, bringing a wave of modernized ideas on how basketball should be played.
Why Ime Udoka Was Encouraged By Jayson Tatum After Poor Shooting Night

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum had his worst shooting performance of the season Sunday in a 109-97 win over the Toronto Raptors. Tatum was 2-for-16 from the floor for a season-low eight points. Still, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was encouraged by the All-Star’s performance. And a major aspect of...
Sox bring back JBJ, trade Renfroe to Brewers

Get ready to welcome Jackie Bradley Jr. back to Fenway Park. The Boston Red Sox announced Wednesday night they're bringing back the Gold Glove center fielder in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Hunter Renfroe, who manned right field for Boston in 2021, will be shipped to Milwaukee in the deal.
Brewers Pull Off Stunning Pre-Lockout Trade for Hunter Renfroe

Just before the MLB world was set to go dark with a lockout, the Milwaukee Brewers lit up the hot stove with a stunner of a trade. It was just the type of crazy offseason trade fans have come to expect from president of baseball operations David Stearns. The Brewers...
In a surprise late-night trade, Red Sox acquire Jackie Bradley Jr. and two prospects for Hunter Renfroe

The Red Sox capped a buzzer-beating rush toward an MLB ownership lockout of the players with a flurry of transactions before midnight on Wednesday. The team officially announced the signings of lefthanded starters Rich Hill and James Paxton before announcing an out-of-left-field — or, perhaps more accurately, out-of-right-and-center-field — trade that shipped Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers for Jackie Bradley Jr. and a pair of prospects.
Brewers Make Splash Trade Adding Hunter Renfroe for JBJ & Others

Just before the work stoppage was to begin, David Stearns and the Milwaukee Brewers were able to make one more move in an effort to bolster their roster for the 2022 season. According to the Brewers team site, they acquired outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Jackie Bradley Jr. and prospects Alex Binelas and David Hamilton.
“Guys are trying to find their rhythm instead of playing together”- Ime Udoka calls out Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for their “Selfish” play against the Spurs

The Boston Celtics finally have someone in power who can call out players publicly instead of keeping it just to themselves, and the man is their new coach Ime Udoka. The NBA is the highest League of all Basketball Leagues that is watched by the entire world. So, what does one do when they mistake?
Celtics' Al Horford, Ime Udoka Recall Difficult Time With Sixers

After spending three years with the Boston Celtics following a nine-year stint with the Atlanta Hawks, Al Horford tested free agency for the second time in his career. Looking for a fresh start after a tough season in Boston, Horford shocked the basketball world as he landed with Boston's rival, the Philadelphia 76ers.
How Ime Udoka Felt About Celtics’ Defensive Performance Vs. 76ers

BOSTON — Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has continued to express how he wants his group to play a brand of basketball where they’re led by what they do on the defensive end of the floor. Udoka received that throughout much of the month of November, and with the calendar...
Boston Celtics Mailbag: Trade needs, how to improve offense, Ime Udoka in crunch time

We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. I’ve been disappointed that Grant Williams has always gotten so much playing time regardless of his level of play. Offensively, he provides very little for a power forward (or center previously) in terms of rebounding, assists, steals, and two-points shooting. He almost needs to shoot at least 40% for three-point shots to have any offensive value at all, and his current percentage is bound to fall. He also has very few athletic and offensive moves to beat defenders. Defensively, he lacks the height at 6′6″ and leaping ability to block shots and to guard lots of taller opponents, and he lacks the speed to keep up with them. Is there a case for playing the more talented and experienced and taller Jabari Parker more minutes and Grant Williams fewer minutes at power forward? -- Paul F.
Daily Red Sox Links: Kyle Schwarber, Hunter Renfroe, Rob Manfred

The Boston Red Sox, after trading Hunter Renfroe for Jackie Bradley Jr. and a pair of prospects, would seemingly be in the market for a corner outfielder. Among them is Kyle Schwarber, who is something of a hot commodity this winter after his run with Boston and impressive overall 2021 season. This report about Miami’s interest includes the slugger’s expected asking price. (Barry Jackson and Craig Mish; Miami Herald)
Celtics’ Ime Udoka Apologizes to Chauncey Billups Over Garbage Time

The game had been over for a while. The Boston Celtics were cruising to victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Saturday night and the benchwarmers checked in with about six minutes to go. As part of the Celtics’ substitutions, second-year guard Payton Pritchard came back into the game. Pritchard, a...
Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
