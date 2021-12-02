ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.15%

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the IT, Gold and Metals & Mining sectors led shares lower. At the close in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.15% to hit a new 1-month low. The best performers of the session on the...

www.investing.com

DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: XAU Prices Coiling for Potential Move on US Inflation Data?

Gold, CPI, Inflation, Breakeven Rates, Technical Forecast – Talking Points. Gold traders eye US consumer price index data this week. Inflation expectations still down across breakeven rates. XAU/USD volatility cools as 9-day EMA pressures bulls. The price of gold shifted lower into Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific trading session as broader market volatility...
BUSINESS
InvestorPlace

4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMD, ARKK, MDB, S&P 500

Stocks rebounded nicely on Monday, although they struggled with a key area late in the day. With that in mind, let’s look at a few top stock trades, including an earnings preview and the S&P 500. Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Advanced Micro Devices...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher as virus fears ease

Asia stock markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday as anxiety about the coronavirus's latest variant eased.Shanghai Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Oil prices gained for a second day.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index gained 1.2% after the chief White House medical adviser said the omicron variant might be less dangerous. That might allow travel and business restrictions to ease.Reports from South Africa where omicron first was spotted, that hospitals haven't been overwhelmed “is fueling some optimism” among traders who sold earlier, said Yeap Jun Rong of IG in a report.The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1% to 3,593.73...
STOCKS
investing.com

RBA Strikes Cautious Note on Policy as Omicron Threatens Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank kept its monetary settings unchanged at the final meeting of the year and highlighted emerging risks to the recovery from the omicron strain of coronavirus that further supports its dovish stance. The Reserve Bank held its key interest rate at 0.1%, saying accommodative policy is...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asx#S P#Stocks#Commodities Trading#Investing Com#Gold And Metals Mining#Worley Ltd#Wor#Agl Energy Ltd#Fletcher Building Ltd#Westgold Resources Ltd#Wgx#Netwealth Group Ltd#Nwl#Afterpay Touch Group Ltd#The Sydney Stock Exchange#Gold Futures
investing.com

ASX Closes Higher as RBA Holds Rates at 0.1%

Investing.com - The ASX 200 finished 0.9% higher on Tuesday, driven by a rebound in travel stocks and big banks, as the Australian Reserve Bank board kept the official target cash rate on hold at 0.1% and confirmed the continuing purchase of government securities at the rate of $A4 billion a week until at least mid-February 2022.
STOCKS
investing.com

Have Stocks Bottomed?

The S&P 500 index broke slightly below the 4,500 mark on Friday, but it bounced from that support level again. Is this a bottoming pattern?. The broad stock market index lost 0.84% on Friday following Thursday’s advance of 1.4%. On Friday the index fell the lowest since the Oct. 19 and it went below its early September local high of around 4,546 again.
STOCKS
investing.com

Massive jump in number of Australians who own crypto: Survey

The 2021 Independent Reserve’s Cryptocurrency Index (IRCI) survey of more than 2,000 people found that the percentage of Australians surveyed who own or have owned crypto has reached 28.8%, up from 18.4% in 2020. The results suggest that growth in the sector is being driven by the positive experience of...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Dollar Edges Lower; Omicron News, China Cut Help Risky Currencies

Investing.com - The dollar edged lower Tuesday, with traders seeking out riskier currencies on early signs that the symptoms associated with the Omicron Covid variant are mild, while a Chinese rate cut added to market optimism. At 2:50 AM ET (0750 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against...
MARKETS
investing.com

Strong earnings forecasts, miners lift FTSE 100 to near 3-week highs

(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rose to near three-week highs on Tuesday, boosted by mining stocks and positive earnings outlooks, with global markets taking relief from receding concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The FTSE 100 added 1.2% in morning trade. Plumbing parts distributor Ferguson advanced 4.4% to...
STOCKS
investing.com

Financial Markets Turn Risk-On As Omicron Concerns Ease

The US dollar and other safe havens pulled back yesterday. At the same time, the risk-linked currencies and equities rebounded decently, following headlines that the Omicron coronavirus variant may eventually not be as severe as initially estimated. We also had an RBA decision, with the bank maintaining its policy unchanged...
MARKETS
investing.com

Factors that Will Affect Dalal Street’s Opening on Dec 7

Investing.com -- The Nifty 50 Futures listed on the Singapore-based Exchange SGX, an early indicator for Nifty50 , was found trading 0.52% higher at 8:35 am on Tuesday, indicating Dalal Street to open a positive note today. At the same time, the Dow Jones Futures was trading 0.13% higher. The...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Mixed; Oil Rises on Hopes of Milder Covid Variant

U.S. stock futures wavered as investors assessed early indicators that Omicron may be causing milder illness than previously feared, while bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies edged up from weekend lows. Futures tied to the S&P 500 edged up less than 0.1% Monday, suggesting the broad-market index may hover, after closing down...
MARKETS
AFP

Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries

Asian markets broadly fell in morning trading Monday, tracking uncertainty over the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as well as disappointing US jobs data and the future of Chinese tech firms on Wall Street. The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, with authorities worldwide racing to determine how contagious it is and how effective existing vaccines are at fighting it. Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said Sunday that while more information was needed, preliminary data on the severity of the Omicron Covid-19 variant are "a bit encouraging." Nevertheless, the new strain has sparked fears that the global recovery could be put in jeopardy, as governments reimpose restrictions that many had hoped would be a thing of the past.
MARKETS
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after China Evergrande warns of cash woes

Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande warned late Friday it may run out of money. Hong Kong dropped 1.2% but the Shanghai Composite index rose. South Korea’s benchmark advanced but Tokyo and Sydney declined.More broadly, investors are struggling with uncertainty about the newest coronavirus variant and about when the Federal Reserve will cut off its support for markets. Regulators were scrambling to reassure investors after Evergrande, one of China s biggest developers, said it may run out of money to “perform its financial obligations” as it struggles to comply with...
MARKETS
ETF Focus

More Than Half Of S&P 500 Stocks Now Trade Below Their 200-Day Moving Average

If you use the 200-day moving average as a buy/sell signal in your trading, you need to be aware of what just happened today. We've talked about market breadth a lot over the past few months. With mega-cap growth names still providing market leadership, the S&P 500 level is masking some of the underlying market weakness below the surface. The benchmark index is still trading about 5% above its 200-day moving average, but the average component doesn't look nearly as bullish.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.K. shares lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.53%

Investing.com – U.K. equities were lower at the close on Thursday, as losses in the Automobiles & Parts , Fixed Line Telecommunications and Life Insurance/Assurance sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 declined 0.53%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Investing.com...
MARKETS
investing.com

Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 1.61%

Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Thursday, as gains in the Consumer Staples , Consumer Discretionary and Financials sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite gained 1.61%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were Bombardier Inc (TSX:...
STOCKS

