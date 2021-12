Japan's Financial Services Agency plans to propose legislation in 2022 to restrict issuance of stablecoins to banks and wire transfer companies, Nikkei reports. The liquidity crunch that China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) is facing is also throwing some attention onto stablecoins' stability. For example, Tether (USDT-USD), the stablecoin with the biggest market cap, is backed partly by commercial paper, a form of short-term corporate debt. The company said in September that it doesn't hold any commercial paper or other debt issued by Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF). Still, that points to the risk that such debt could pose to stablecoin holders.

WORLD ・ 9 HOURS AGO