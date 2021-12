Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson is revealing that decentralized exchanges are just weeks away from arriving on the sixth-largest blockchain by market cap. Hoskinson says in a tweet that he’s “really proud” of the team behind SundaeSwap, a decentralized trading protocol on Cardano, which will launch its testnet on December 5th. The purpose of a testnet is to identify bugs, if any, as well as potential bottlenecks and inefficiencies prior to the mainnet launch.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO